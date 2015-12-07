UPDATE 1-EU seeks new air traffic agreements in Gulf carrier battle

* EU tries to bolster competitiveness of its carriers
* Commission seeks mandate for deals with Gulf, others
* To consider measures to address unfair practices
(Adds reaction from air industry)
By Julia Fioretti and Victoria Bryan
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Dec 7 The European Commission
is seeking a new European-wide air traffic agreement with Gulf
states as a way of boosting European airlines against what some
of them have termed unfair subsidies enjoyed by Middle
East-based rivals.
Europe's aviation industry, which contributes 110 billion
euros ($119 billion) to EU gross domestic product, has been hit
by the rapid expansion of Gulf airlines and shifting traffic
flows to Asia.
The EU executive, in a package of proposals unveiled on
Monday to boost the competitiveness of Europe's aviation sector,
asked national governments to give it a mandate to start talks
on air transport agreements with a number of countries including
China, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.
Such agreements, at the moment often done on a bilateral
basis between the governments of two countries, would set out
where and how often foreign airlines could fly into the EU, and
vice versa.
Some European legacy carriers, notably Lufthansa
and Air France KLM, as well as major U.S. airlines,
have accused Gulf carriers of receiving unfair state subsidies,
allegations they have rejected.
The Commission said it would look to include fair
competition provisions in upcoming traffic rights negotiations,
and would also consider measures to address unfair practices
outside the bloc, "as soon as possible in 2016."
The head of European airports association ACI Europe,
Olivier Jankovec, said Europe needed more "Open Skies," or
unrestricted traffic agreements, along the lines of what it has
with the United States, but that clarity was still needed on
what constituted "fair competition".
"A level playing field is a misleading concept. The playing
field will always be unlevel, for example, depending on the
airline or airport's geographic position," Jankovec said.
Gulf airline Emirates said it welcomed any
"reasonable and sensible" definition of fair competition rules.
"We would also be interested to see what such a policy would
mean for state-supported airlines in Europe, as well as existing
anti-trust immunised joint ventures between European and
non-European carriers," it said in a statement.
SUMMIT
The EU is due to hold an aviation summit in January at which
it will discuss first responses to the package. On Monday,
various associations welcomed the focus on aviation as a driver
of economic growth, though they said it lacked details.
The Commission also said it planned to issue guidelines on
the law on ownership and control of EU airlines, It said it
would pursue a relaxation of the rules on ownership, which
currently restrict foreign investors to a 49 percent stake in EU
carriers, on the basis of reciprocity through bilateral aviation
and trade agreements.
The Aviation Package further contained measures designed to
improve connectivity in the 28-member bloc and tackle airports'
capacity constraints.
However, ACI Europe and regional airlines association ERA
said the package did not do enough to address capacity
constraints in Europe. ACI's Jankovec said he had hoped for a
proposal on introducing a pre-check system for frequent fliers,
as used in the United States.
EU member states were also urged to complete the "Single
European Sky" project, in process for a decade and which would
cut costs and emissions by merging national air corridors.
Associations representing airlines, meanwhile, expressed
disappointment the package did not include any concrete measures
to encourage members to abolish national and local aviation
taxes.
($1 = 0.9246 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels and Victoria Bryan in
Berlin; Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem in Dubai; Editing
by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)