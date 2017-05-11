EU states give green light for U.S. talks over leasing of crewed planes

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 11 European Union member states on
Thursday gave the green light for the start of talks with the
United States to scrap restrictions on EU airlines leasing
planes and crew from U.S. carriers.
The leasing of crewed planes from another airline - known as
wet leasing - is a common practice in the industry to boost
flexibility in meeting demand, and the 10-year-old EU-U.S. Open
Skies aviation services agreement envisaged a liberal regime.
But a dispute arose after the EU separately in 2008 imposed
a seven-month duration limit, renewable once, on European
airlines wet leasing from non-EU carriers, prompting retaliatory
action from Washington.
The European Commission will now be able to initiate talks
with the United States to remove any time limit on airlines' wet
leasing deals.
"The wet lease agreement with the United States will create
new business opportunities and improve services on both sides of
the Atlantic," said Joe Mizzi, the minister for transport and
infrastructure in Malta, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
Following the imposition of the EU time limit, the United
States began imposing similar duration limits on EU carriers wet
leasing from other EU carriers on their routes to and from the
United States, making it hard for European airlines to plan
routes as they would not know if the wet leased crews and planes
would have permission to fly.
The prospect of an unrestricted wet leasing deal with the
United States had worried some countries and pilot associations
that airlines could use wet leasing as a way to operate regular
services with cheaper crews, or that it could set a precedent
for similar deals with other countries.
But the Council of the EU - representing member states -
said the new agreement would be specific to the United States
and did not imply there would be similar agreements with other
non-EU countries.
Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle has faced
criticism for employing crew from Thailand, although it has made
an effort recently to employ more Europeans.
Critics of the liberalisation effort had asked for the
Commission to ensure national regulators would be able to
subject wet leasing deals to a public interest test to protect
jobs, much like the United States does.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter)