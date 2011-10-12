EU fines Pacific Fruit 8.9 mln euros over banana cartel

BRUSSELS Oct 12 Banana producer Pacific Fruit was fined 8.9 million euros ($12 million) by the European Commission for fixing prices in a banana cartel in southern Europe between July 2004 and April 2005, the EU antitrust regulator said on Wednesday.

Chiquita , the second member of the cartel, was not fined because it had alerted the Commission to the market collaboration.

The Commission said the two companies fixed weekly sales prices and exchanged price information about their brands.

Annual banana sales in Italy, Greece and Portugal, the countries affected, amounted to about 525 million euros at the time of the cartel, the Commission said.

"There are only two ways to avoid a fine: refrain from joining a cartel or, if you have fallen for it, repent rapidly and inform the Commission about it," Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The case is the second of its kind in the 27-member European Union. It imposed a total 60-million-euro fine on U.S. company Dole and Germany's Wiechert in 2008 for operating a cartel that covered Germany and seven other northern EU members. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)