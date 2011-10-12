EU fines Pacific Fruit 8.9 mln euros over banana cartel

BRUSSELS Oct 12 Banana producer Pacific Fruit
was fined 8.9 million euros ($12 million) by the European
Commission for fixing prices in a banana cartel in southern
Europe between July 2004 and April 2005, the EU antitrust
regulator said on Wednesday.
Chiquita , the second member of the cartel, was not
fined because it had alerted the Commission to the market
collaboration.
The Commission said the two companies fixed weekly sales
prices and exchanged price information about their brands.
Annual banana sales in Italy, Greece and Portugal, the
countries affected, amounted to about 525 million euros at the
time of the cartel, the Commission said.
"There are only two ways to avoid a fine: refrain from
joining a cartel or, if you have fallen for it, repent rapidly
and inform the Commission about it," Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The case is the second of its kind in the 27-member European
Union. It imposed a total 60-million-euro fine on U.S. company
Dole and Germany's Wiechert in 2008 for operating a
cartel that covered Germany and seven other northern EU members.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)