Barroso tells Germans their savings safe in an EU bank reform

| BERLIN, Sept 16
BERLIN, Sept 16 European Commission president
Jose Manuel Barroso distanced himself on Sunday from the idea
that German savings deposits could be used to fund European bank
rescues, potentially diminishing a major objection in Germany to
a banking union.
Barroso told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
newspaper that German fears over centralising banking
supervision in Europe are exaggerated.
Separately, Barroso also assured Germans that the European
Commission will be closely monitoring the European Central Bank
(ECB) and its bond-buying programme - and that the Commission
will act against the ECB if it oversteps its mandate.
The ECB announced a potentially unlimited bond-buying
programme on Sept. 6 to lower the borrowing costs of embattled
euro zone countries.
"We believe the ECB is acting within the framework of its
mandate," he said. "If the integrity of monetary policy is
disturbed, the ECB has to restore it. If it were to overstep its
mandate, we in the Commission would be the first to take action
against it in the European Court of Justice."
German reticence over how quickly to centralise banking
supervision stoked tensions with France on Saturday at a meeting
of European Union finance ministers in Nicosia. France wants
prompt implementation of a plan to tackle the financial crisis
and underpin the single currency.
Addressing German concerns about supervision of all 6,000
banks in the euro zone, Barroso said the European Commission did
not want to use German savings accounts deposits to guarantee
savings deposits in Spain.
"These fears are totally exaggerated and have nothing to do
with our proposals," Barroso told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung. "Our top priority is to create a unified
supervisory mechanism for banks. Only on this basis will we be
able to create confidence.
"Building upon that, we have to devote ourselves to a better
joint management for banking crises, especially for an orderly
liquidation of banks," he added.
"I do not want to take the savings deposits of Germans and
use those to secure the savings deposits in Spain. That is
unthinkable. We want to raise the stability of the entire
banking sector in the euro zone. I'm quite certain that is in
the interest of Germans and Germans with savings accounts."
The reform, which needs to be approved by the European
Union's 27 member states, aims to break the link between
struggling banks and indebted governments, an interdependence
that has exacerbated the region's debt crisis.
By empowering the ECB to police all banks in the euro zone,
the proposal from the European Commission hopes to break this
vicious circle, laying the ground for deeper fiscal cooperation
across Europe to underpin the euro currency.
Germany is keen to retain primary oversight for its regional
savings and cooperative banks. It has questioned whether the ECB
should get the authority to supervise all 6,000 banks in the
euro zone, arguing that it would overstretch the bank.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has cautioned against
expectations that a deal could be reached by the end of the
year, a target set up euro zone leaders. Officials in Berlin say
it would be better to proceed more slowly with the reforms to
ensure a water-tight system is put in place.
Investors are following developments closely, as handing
powers of supervision to the ECB unlocks the possibility of
direct aid to banks in Spain, for example, from the euro zone's
permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism.
In contrast to Germany, France, where economic growth has
ground to a halt since late last year and where banks have
investments in struggling countries such as Greece, called for
quick action.
Establishing a common framework for dealing with problem
banks would mark a departure from the previously haphazard
approach taken by the euro zone's 17 members that has frustrated
investors and helped drive up borrowing costs for weaker states.