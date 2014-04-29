RPT-UPDATE 3-EU unveils tougher bank tests in bid to draw line under crisis

(Repeats to add link to graphic)
* Tests include surge in unemployment and recession
* Also include average fall of a fifth in property prices
* Results of tests due in October
* ECB says banks must fill capital holes within 9 months
By Huw Jones and Eva Taylor
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 29 European banks must
show they can survive simultaneous routs in bonds, property and
stocks, in the toughest test so far by regulators aiming to
restore confidence in an industry that had to be rescued by
taxpayers in the financial crisis.
The European Banking Authority said on Tuesday it would
gauge the resilience of 124 banks from the 28-country European
Union to see if they would still have enough capital after
facing a toxic cocktail of theoretical shocks.
The EU watchdog set out the scenarios which banks such as
Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Barclays
could face, in tests whose results will be published in
October, raising hopes among some policymakers that banks can
finally turn a corner and lend more to the economy.
Previous tests failed to convince markets so that European
banks have traded at a discount to U.S. rivals due to doubts
over whether they have accurately valued assets on their books.
This time round the European Central Bank is reviewing the
balance sheets of the top euro zone banks to ensure the test is
based on reliable numbers in the first place.
After the details of the tests emerged the benchmark STOXX
Europe 600 banks index was up 2.03 percent by 1550 GMT,
with almost all the banks in the index rising.
"The scenario is not as severe as it could have been,"
Fernando de la Mora, Madrid-based head of stress testing at
consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, said. "There are certainly
countries that could have been stressed more."
De la Mora said countries including Spain, which have
already suffered a severe downturn, were exposed to less severe
stresses than countries like Britain, France and eastern Europe.
"The granularity and relevance of the scenarios is much
better than Europe's first two stress-test attempts, but the
absence of widespread deflation is an elephant in the room,"
Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said.
"To be fair, deflation in the euro zone would have such dire
consequences for both public and private finances, that to
include it could have risked too big a jolt to the fledgling
confidence returning to the euro zone," Williamson said.
Over a three-year stress test period - a year longer than in
the previous exercise - banks must show they can cope with a
cumulative loss of 2.1 percent in economic output, much worse
than the 0.4 percent decline in the last test.
Such a poor economic performance would push up unemployment
to 13 percent and send house prices down 20 percent on average,
triggering defaults on loans held by banks, the EBA said.
From a macro-economic point of view, analysts say it is
unlikely banks will significantly raise lending until the tests
are done, and maybe not even then, depending on what they show.
CORPORATE ASSETS
That has profound implications for the ECB, which has said
printing money or quantitative easing is possible if deflation
becomes a real threat, something it currently does not expect.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said that quantitative easing
remained a way off. The bank tests could be one reason why.
But ECB vice president Vitor Constancio said: "There is no
relation between the two things," referring to the tests and
quantitative easing.
The ECB is looking at buying corporate assets rather than
government bonds, but there is neither the structure nor size of
market to make that workable yet. If the ECB did buy government
bonds with new money, most of it would flow to the banks, which
might then not lend it on, so the impact would be muted.
Data released on Tuesday showed bank lending to euro zone
companies and households fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in March.
Constancio said the euro zone largest banks have already
taken steps to strengthen balance sheets by an estimated 104
billion euros since July 2013 ahead of the ECB's check-up.
European banks such as UniCredit taking action on
capital to avoid the humiliation of failing the tests, and
before the ECB becomes their supervisor from November as part of
a euro zone banking union.
Banks that fail the test will be given up to nine months to
plug capital holes by raising money from investors, scrapping
dividends or selling assets.
"Specifying 6-9 months to remedy an assessed capital
shortfall significantly constrains the extent to which
deleveraging can be used to raise capital," Jason Napier, head
of European banks research at Deutsche Bank, said.
Napier said this meant banks were likely to turn to capital
markets to fund shortfalls rather than slim down businesses.
HIGHER THRESHOLD
Although the European economy is improving after fallout
from the financial crisis, regulators opted for their toughest
test yet after the failure of each of the previous three
exercises to convince markets that banks have enough capital.
The European tests pose a less severe shock than those
carried out by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but Europe requires
banks to hold a higher proportion of high-quality capital to
absorb potential losses in a stressed scenario.
The impact of the theoretical economic slowdown will be felt
in six shocks hitting all assets held on banks' trading books,
compared with two shocks in the prior test.
This time round banks cannot include planned measures to
boost capital after the December 2013 cut-off date for the test.
