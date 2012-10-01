UPDATE 2-Germany says banking union won't happen by start of 2013

By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW Oct 1 Joint supervision of the euro
zone's banks, a key part of the bloc's crisis fighting plan,
will not be in place by the start of next year as originally
planned, a German official said on Monday.
Euro zone leaders have agreed in principle on the creation
of a banking union in response to the debt crisis afflicting
many of the bloc's banks and governments, but there is
disagreement among EU states about what the union should involve
and how fast it should be put in place.
Europe ministers from France, Germany and Poland, meeting in
the Polish capital, issued a statement saying there were
determined to act swiftly to implement the joint supervision.
But asked by reporters at a news conference to be more
specific about the timetable, it became clear that some issues
were still to be resolved.
"I can state with full certainty that this (establishment of
joint supervision) will not happen in January 2013 because
there are too many technical issues, too many expert issues that
need to be clarified," said Michael Link, Germany's Europe
Minister.
"We want to act fast but precision is a priority," Link
said, speaking through an interpreter.
His French counterpart, Bernard Cazeneuve, at the same news
conference, said Paris was encouraging the European Commission
to have the banking union in place by the end of next year.
"We are encouraging the European Commission to create the
supervision by end-2013. The supervision should be created as
soon as possible because it is the basis element to allow the
functioning of the ESM, that is, a direct recapitalisation
instrument for banks," Cazeneuve said.
In their joint statement issued earlier, the Europe
ministers said they were "determined to work swiftly to
establish an effective single supervisory mechanism involving
the ECB (European Central Bank) within the framework agreed at
the June summit."
The statement said a meeting of EU leaders in October should
identify work that needed to be done to clear the way for the
banking union, including steps to promote jobs and growth. It
said a roadmap to implement these steps should be agreed in
December.
The ministers also said they were determined to find
agreement on the European Union's next long-term budget at a
meeting of European leaders to take place in November.
"We feel an urgent need for the future financial framework
to focus even more on policies that contribute to growth,
employment and competitiveness," the statement said.
Poland is a major recipient of EU development cash and is
anxious for the money to continue flowing in the next 7-year
funding round, despite an economic slowdown that has made net
donor nations less inclined to pay up.