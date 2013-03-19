EU lawmakers agree to give bank supervision role to ECB

BRUSSELS, March 19 European Parliament lawmakers
and EU diplomats reached a deal on Tuesday to give the European
Central Bank powers to supervise banks in the euro zone, two EU
officials said.
Under the deal, the Frankfurt-based central bank would
receive sweeping powers to supervise banks throughout the euro
zone, as well as in other European countries that chose to join
the supervision scheme.
"A deal is done," said one of the two officials, both of
whom declined to be named.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Claire Davenport; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)