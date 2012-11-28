Europe seeks to bridge divide on banking union

* EU document lays bare deep divisions on supervision plan
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 The EU is struggling to agree
plans for the European Central Bank to police lenders from next
year, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday that
flagged British demands for what many see as a veto over the
scheme.
A report, written by EU officials to outline progress after
weeks attempting to settle differences between countries, laid
bare disagreements that could yet derail this reform designed to
underpin lenders.
Any postponement of the new system, set to be phased in from
January, could unnerve investors, as they expect establishment
of the watchdog to pave the way for allowing the euro zone's
rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism, aid banks, such
as in Spain, directly rather than via the state.
Diplomats are trying to broker compromise with London, which
wants to change voting rules for when regulators from across the
27-country European Union meet to flesh out EU law, on issues
such as defining the type of capital banks can use.
Britain wants to see a double vote take place - one for
those in the banking union and another for non-euro countries
outside - before any final decision. Because Britain would
dominate the group outside the scheme, many see this as a veto.
London is concerned countries in the euro zone - united
under the supervision of the ECB - would force through rules
that work in their favour.
Commenting on this issue, officials write in their report
that countries "are still broadly divided". The blessing of all
EU nations is needed for the scheme to go ahead.
STRUGGLE
After three years of piecemeal crisis-fighting measures,
agreeing on a banking union would lay a cornerstone for wider
economic union and mark the first concerted attempt to integrate
the euro zone's haphazard response to financial turmoil.
But diplomats are also struggling to agree on a way for
countries outside the euro that join the ECB-led system of
supervision to be placed on equal footing with those that use
the currency.
Cyprus, which holds the EU presidency that rotates between
countries and is trying to bridge such gaps, has suggested
allowing those non-euro states that join the scheme to ignore
some ECB decisions.
The report even raises the possibility of a delay to full
introduction of the project that is expected to see the European
Central Bank take on a supervisory role during the course of
next year. EU officials, however, played down any risk that the
January start date would be postponed.
"Suggestions have been made by some delegations to seek a
more flexible phasing-in arrangement, thus leaving the ECB more
time to prepare for the taking over of its new supervisory
tasks," officials write in the report.
The divisions will add to growing concerns in Brussels that
the construct is already crumbling in the face of powerful
opposition both within and outside the euro.
Germany, the leading economy in the euro zone, is pushing to
restrict the ECB's oversight to top banks as Britain, the
biggest country outside the euro, is fighting to stop the
central bank from taking decisions infringing on its interests.
Some EU officials fear the tug-of-war between countries will
end up with the creation of a "toothless" banking supervisor.
Germany, which wants to keep primary oversight of the
country's community savings banks, wants to limit the ECB's
remit to systemically important lenders. The ECB said the scheme
should include all lenders.
Various proposals have also been examined to hand national
supervisors back more power, trimming the ECB's role.
Making the ECB the supervisor for lenders chiefly in the 17
countries that use the euro would be the first of three pillars
in a banking union.
Longer-term plans for schemes to wind down banks and ensure
deposit protection would complete the union.