Germany demands prompt losses for bank creditors

* EU ministers to discuss agency to close weak banks

* Germany wants power to impose losses on bondholders from 2015

* Germany's Schaeuble signals hard line on bank creditors

By John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 Germany is demanding that the euro zone force losses on big depositors and bondholders of failing banks from 2015 in return for giving its blessing for a reform to police euro zone banks.

As EU ministers prepare to meet next week in Brussels to discuss building the second pillar of banking union, namely a scheme to close or salvage troubled banks, an EU report prepared for diplomats spelt out Germany's wishes.

Germany has tabled a number of demands, such as that countries use their own individual funds to pay for the costs of a bank closure rather than rely on any single money pot from the euro zone. It is also pushing to limit the remit of a new agency to close or salvage lenders to less than 150 big banks.

Settling these questions is necessary before the euro zone can complete one of the biggest projects since the start of the single currency. The banking union would both police banks and find joint solutions to their problems.

Five years after the financial crisis erupted, many European banks remain in trouble, holding back the euro zone economy as it gradually recovers from recession.

Crucially for investors, Berlin wants so-called 'bail-in' rules from January 2015, allowing losses to be imposed on depositors with more than 100,000 euros ($135,300) and on senior bondholders of a struggling bank before the state steps in. That date is three years earlier than now foreseen.

Germany's Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, signalled on Thursday that he would drive a hard bargain on the issue of bank creditors taking losses before the taxpayer.

"We're not softening anything on that score," Schaeuble told reporters in Berlin.

Behind Germany's demands, outlined in the course of the 14-page document seen by Reuters, are two chief concerns.

Berlin does not want to be told by Brussels to close a German lender. Neither does it want to be left on the hook for the clean-up of bank crashes elsewhere.

"Germany wants to have as little mutualisation of bank debts as possible," said one EU official familiar with the talks.

"They also want banks to pay rather than taxpayers. The more they move towards having to pay for banks in other countries, the more they want reassurance that this system of financing will never be used, with early bail-in."

FEW ALLIES

The wishes of Germany, Europe's biggest economy which has shouldered much of the cost of bailing out countries from Greece to Ireland, cannot be ignored. But Berlin can count on few allies for wholehearted support for its tough stance.

While Finland backs it, most countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium are seeking to soften Germany's stance. They hold out hope that it will allow a single European fund to mop up individual bank problems.

But Germany is unlikely to move without the early introduction of 'bail-in' rules.

This harsh method was first employed in Cyprus, where big depositors suffered losses earlier this year under a bailout.

New bail-in rules will make such treatment part of EU law, meaning that losses for large savers are a permanent feature of future banking crises.

If Germany gets its way of having the rules by the start of 2015, it would also shape how countries deal with banks that fail stress tests planned for next year.

Bank health checks by the European Central Bank are a critical step in establishing a single banking framework for the euro zone, the first step towards banking union. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Berlin, Editing by Patrick Lannin)