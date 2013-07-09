UPDATE 2-EU lets Bank of Ireland keep insurance business

* EU says Bank of Ireland can keep New Ireland Assurance
* BOI must sell other businesses, accept more dividend curbs
* EU demands are in exchange for approving 2009 state aid
* BOI had long campaigned to keep insurance business
* BOI shares up 0.6 pct, in line with bank sector
By Foo Yun Chee and Laura Noonan
BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 9 Bank of Ireland
has won a battle to keep its life insurance arm after European
regulators said it could instead sell other businesses and
accept further curbs on its dividend policy to meet the terms of
2009 bailout deal.
The European Union in 2010 ordered the bank to sell New
Ireland Assurance as part of a series of conditions for
approving around 3.8 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of state aid
in the wake of Ireland's property market crash.
However, Bank of Ireland (BOI) has long argued it should be
allowed to keep the business, which has consistently
outperformed its banking operations and could help its recovery.
"The bank's preference all along has been not to sell the
life insurance business," U.S. investor Wilbur Ross, who through
his investment business owns 9.9 percent of BOI, told Reuters.
"This is a good day for Bank of Ireland."
In a rare reversal of a decision to order divestments in
exchange for approving state aid, the European Commission said
on Tuesday it would no longer require BOI to sell the insurance
unit.
Instead, it must exit business banking and corporate banking
in Britain and also the intermediary mortgage market.
It will also sell only part of its mortgage subsidiary ICS,
compared with the entirety of that business in the original
deal, but will face additional restrictions on its dividend
policy when it is clear to resume the payout in 2016.
"It's good for Bank of Ireland because it's (the insurance
unit) part of their core business," said Goodbody stockbrokers
analyst Colm Foley, although he did not expect the new deal to
have a big impact on his financial forecasts for the group.
At 1350 GMT, BOI shares were up 0.6 percent at 0.167 euros,
within a European bank index up 0.5 percent.
The only Irish bank to escape majority state ownership after
the bursting of a property bubble and the global financial
crisis, BOI is currently 15 percent owned by the Irish state.
DIVIDEND CURBS
"In the light of various changes in the market circumstances
since the 2011 decision, BOI is in particular no longer required
to divest New Ireland Assurance Company," the EU's state aid
regulator said in a statement.
"Such a divestment would negatively affect BOI's capital and
capacity to return to profitability and would slow down progress
towards long term viability," it said.
The sale of rival insurer Irish Life for a better than
expected 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to Canada's Great West
in February signalled strong demand for assets in the Irish
insurance sector.
In 2012, BOI's life business delivered an underlying profit
of 97 million euros, up from 26 million euros a year earlier.
The overall BOI group suffered an operating loss of 2.1
billion euros. Its financial reports do not break out separate
figures for the British business and corporate banking
operations it will now exit.
Ross said the British businesses being sold were a good
portfolio but did not fit particularly well with the bank's
overall business.
"From an EU point of view, this also creates a good
opportunity for a challenger bank to come into the UK," he said,
pointing to the 4.6 billion euros of assets that will be sold.
BOI was already banned from paying dividends to ordinary
shareholders until the end of 2015. The new dividend
restrictions cap dividends to ordinary shareholders at half the
value of the preference shares the bank redeems from the
government that year. The restrictions are lifted when the 1.5
billion euros of preference shares are fully repaid.
The dividend curbs could effect a series of investors
including Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and Ross, part of
a consortium of investors that bought a 1.1 billion euro stake
in February last year.
While BOI will have to sell or retire ICS's distribution
platform and up to 1 billion of mortgages and matched deposits,
it will retain ICS's UK consumer banking business including a
valuable joint venture with Britain's Post Office.