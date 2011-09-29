Europe's banks feel heat on Greek debt writedowns

* Accounting experts see room for more writedowns on Greek
debt
* ESMA, IASB say focused on fully audited annual results
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 29 Europe's battered banks will
find it even harder to avoid realistic writedowns on their Greek
debt when they publish third-quarter results next month, as the
crisis has worsened since they last updated investors.
European Union regulators have so far failed to impose a
common accounting line on banks in the 27-country bloc. At the
end of June, some lenders took a 21 percent hit on Greek debt --
taking their cue from a private sector bailout plan -- while
others reflected the steeper 50 percent market discount.
The third quarter ends on Friday and the discount on Greek
debt has since increased to 60 percent on the benchmark 5-year
bond. .
"The banks need to think about whether something significant
has changed since June and now, arguably it has with respect to
Greek debt, given the crisis is developing by the day," said
Iain Coke, head of the financial services faculty at UK-based
accountancy body ICAEW.
"You have market expectation and also analysts will be
looking at banks' positions. That will put pressure on banks to
put a reasonable writedown in line with market expectations,"
Coke said.
Accountancy experts say that even the few banks like
Britain's RBS that took a 50 percent haircut could have
to take a further, albeit smaller writedown.
Pressure on banks that took a much smaller haircut in Q2
will be even greater.
"Greek debt is below the level it was at the end of June. I
would expect to see further impairment charges to be taken
through the profit and loss account," one auditing professional
said.
The focus will be on two French banks -- Societe Generale
and BNP Paribas -- who both have large
exposures to Greek debt and took 21 percent haircuts in the
second quarter.
SocGen has said its haircut was now technically equivalent
to 35 percent because a chunk of its Greek debt has since
matured and was paid back in full. It has made no comment on the
third quarter.
BNP estimated that a 55 percent haircut on its Greek debt
holdings could lead to a 1.7 billion euro hit at the pretax
level in Q3 , when it tried to reassure investors about its
capital position earlier this month.
NO MORE LETTERS
Much hinges on which accounting category the bonds are held
in, with the "available for sale" bucket offering more wiggle
room on writedowns.
The International Monetary Fund said in a report this month
that 49 percent of loss recognition on sovereign exposures were
from this category, where writedowns typically don't impact
regulatory capital requirements.
Only 12 percent of sovereign exposures were held in the
trading book which requires pricing at the going rate each
quarter and writedowns have a direct impact on capital buffers.
EU regulators, responsible for ensuring investors are not
confused, discussed the general issue of bank accounting last
week in Poland but no fresh attempt to impose a common line has
emerged so far.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and
accounting standard setter, the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB) have shifted tack, now focusing on
end-of-year results, which have to be fully audited.
This puts pressure on the auditors to ask banks why they are
not making full writedowns to reflect market values.
ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said consistent valuation was
more important for annual reports than for interim results.
"From our perspective it is extremely important that this is
consistent at the end of the year," Maijoor told reporters in
Vienna.
IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst told ESMA in a letter last
month that some lenders should have booked bigger losses on
Greek debt holdings in the second quarter.
Hoogervorst said on Thursday he has no plans for monthly or
even annual letters to ESMA, but said it was right to defend
IASB rules.
"The good news was that most banks did it right and I am
pretty convinced that at the end of the year when the statements
are truly audited, they will be right as well, and hopefully
everywhere," Hoogervorst said at a conference in Vienna.
Auditing and accountancy professionals say much will hinge
on whether ESMA can persuade all regulators by the end of the
year to make banks take a realistic hit on debt holdings.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris, Michael
Shields in Vienna and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Erica
Billingham)