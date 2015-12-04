EU regulators drop case against 13 banks, Markit and ISDA still in focus

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday charges against 13 banks including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank related to credit swaps but said the case against Markit and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association would continue.
The European Commission in July 2013 charged the group with blocking Deutsche Boerse and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from the lucrative credit derivatives market (CDS) in 2007 and 2008.
The EU executive said it closed the case against the 13 banks because it did not have sufficient evidence of wrongdoing by the lenders.
"This closure does not prejudge the outcome of the Commission's investigation regarding (financial data company) Markit, and ISDA, which is ongoing," it said in a statement.
The 13 banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Bear Stearns, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: