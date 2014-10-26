版本:
中国
2014年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Austria's Volksbanken, being wound down, had 865 mln eur capital gap

VIENNA Oct 26 Austria's Volksbanken Had Capital Shortfall Of 865 Mln Eur At End 2013, has already announced plans to wind down

* Austrian National Bank says Volksbanken had capital shortfall without restructuring measures as of 2016, meets regulatory standards now (Reporting by Michael Shields)
