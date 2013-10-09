EU's Barnier-ESM could become banking resolution agency - report

BERLIN Oct 9 European Union regulation
commissioner Michel Barnier has suggested the European
Commission could act as the bloc's new banking resolution agency
for a limited period only, later handing over the role to the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
His comments, in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt
published on Wednesday, signal the Commission could be willing
to compromise in order to bring momentum to the stalled banking
union project - which aims to establish a framework to deal with
stressed European lenders and break the link between indebted
countries and their banks.
"We could agree from the start that the Commission would
only take on the task of banking resolution for a limited time
and we would find another solution for the longer term," said
Barnier.
"The bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
could take over banking resolution as soon as it has become a
European institution. But for that we would need to change the
European Constitution," he added.
Barnier dismissed a proposal, raised by German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday, that the planned banking
resolution agency limit its remit to Europe's largest
systemically relevant banks in the same way as the European
Central Bank's new supervisory body.
"Small banks can also go bankrupt and in doing so rock the
whole system... I don't think much of the idea of leaving the
resolution of smaller banks to national supervisory agencies.
But it is true that we must find a compromise."
European Union lawyers have raised concerns about banking
union proposals, warning that EU law would only allow limited
powers to be given to an agency to close or salvage troubled
banks.
Setting up such a system raises an array of political and
legal complications, including who should decide when an ailing
bank must be closed and who pays the bill, an issue of
particular concern to Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.