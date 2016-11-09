UPDATE 1-EU banks watchdog says Basel rules will be eased

* Basel banking committee to meet in Chile on Nov 28-29
* European banks fear another additional burden
* Compromise expected to emerge
* EU's Enria says Basel's capital floor proposal "redundant"
(Adds more detail, lawmaker vote)
LONDON, Nov 9 Global regulators will make
significant changes to ease the impact of new bank capital rules
and the European Union should not turn its back on the
negotiations, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
EU officials have threatened not to apply the new bank
capital rules if they lead to big hikes in capital requirements,
fearing it could lead to banks restricting the flow of lending
to the economy.
Euro zone banks like Deutsche Bank, which is
already facing question marks over capital, are likely to be hit
hardest unless changes are made.
Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority,
said he expects the Basel Committee of global banking
supervisors to make big changes to ease the impact of the
planned rules when it convenes this month.
The committee meets in Chile on Nov. 28-29 to finalise the
rules which set curbs on models used by some banks to determine
capital buffers after regulators found huge variations in
calculations.
"We do have a problem that needs to be fixed. The status quo
is not a viable option," Enria, who takes part in Basel
meetings, told the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee.
He was speaking ahead of a warning from the lawmakers, who
are expected on Thursday to back a resolution stating that the
new Basel rules must not lead to big hikes in capital. European
Parliament approval would be needed for the new Basel rules to
be applied in the EU.
Global banks have said that without changes, they face huge
capital hikes, a view Basel's secretariat has disupted, and
Enria said he was confident there will be "significant
revisions".
"I expect the final proposal will be much closer to what we
think they should be," he told the lawmakers.
Daniele Nouy, head of the European Central Bank unit which
supervises top euro zone lenders, later told the EU lawmakers it
was crucial that Basel's reforms do not end up with a big
overall increase in capital requirements.
"But it is still too early to confirm the outcome at this
stage," Nouy said.
As originally proposed, banks in the EU would be hit harder
than elsewhere due to the impact of a new "floor" to stop
capital requirements from falling too low, Enria said.
"The output floors... would have a significant adverse
impact on low risk business, for instance residential
mortgages," Enria said.
He said the EU had a duty to do its utmost to reach a deal
at Basel given fragilities in the banking sector, and not to
"leave the room".
The Basel package also toughens up capital requirements for
the risk of big fines from misconduct, but Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney has said this proposal will be
significantly eased as well.
