EU lawmakers call for changes to planned reform of global banking rules

BRUSSELS Nov 10 European Union lawmakers
approved a legal text on Thursday urging global banking
regulators not to significantly raise capital requirements for
lenders, the EU's latest move to influence a review of rules
seen as too favourable to U.S. banks.
The text was approved by the European Parliament's economic
committee just a few weeks before a meeting of the Basel
committee of banking regulators on Nov. 28-29, which is expected
to finalise new rules on how banks assess risk and set aside
capital cushions to absorb losses.
EU leaders have called for changes to the proposed Basel
reform, which will affect top banks globally, fearing it would
increase costs for European lenders, while favouring their U.S.
rivals, and may result in a fall in lending in Europe.
One of the reform's objectives is to reduce the use of
internal models used by some banks to determine risk and capital
buffers after regulators found huge variations in calculations.
Internal models are used mostly by European banks while
American lenders rely on standardised models. The Basel reform
would increase the use of standardised models.
This could force some European banks to set aside more money
against risk and would raise costs for a sector already
struggling in Europe because of low interest rates and a
sluggish economy.
Euro zone banks like Deutsche Bank, which is
already facing question marks over capital, are likely to be hit
hardest unless changes are made to the proposed rules.
The text adopted by the EU Parliament's economic committee
calls for changes to the planned reform to avoid "unduly
penalizing the EU banking model."
EU lawmakers have the power to amend the new global banking
rules when they are turned into EU laws.
The document would need a supporting vote by the entire
European Parliament, scheduled for Nov. 21-24, to become a
formal resolution.
In a sign of a possible compromise, the chairman of the
European banks watchdog said on Wednesday that the Basel
committee is set to make significant changes to the proposed
reform.
The reform is meant to clarify the application of existing
global banking rules, known as Basel III, but European bankers
see the changes as so wide that they have labelled the process
as Basel IV, as if it were a whole new set of rules.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Susan Fenton)