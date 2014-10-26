Two Belgian banks fail ECB test, but no new measures required

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Oct 26 Franco-Belgian lender Dexia and AXA Bank Europe both failed the European Central Bank's stress test, but Belgium's national bank said on Sunday that neither would have to take extra measures to boost their capital.
Belgium's central bank said that Dexia, deemed to have a capital shortfall of 339.4 million euros ($430.0 million) at the end of 2013, benefited from state guarantees and had also sold assets since so no further action was required.
AXA Bank Europe, the Belgian banking arm of French insurance group AXA, also showed up a shortfall of 200.2 million euros. However, it has sold non-core activities and raised capital this year.
"At this stage the bank meets the requirements set by the ECB and is no longer obliged to take any additional measures to strengthen its solvency position," Belgium's central bank said. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.