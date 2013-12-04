EU fines six financial institutions record 1.7 bln euros

BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU antitrust regulators fined
six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup a record
total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday for
rigging financial benchmarks.
The other banks penalised are Societe Generale,
JPMorgan and broker RP Martin.
"What is shocking about the LIBOR and EURIBOR scandals is
not only the manipulation of benchmarks, which is being tackled
by financial regulators worldwide, but also the collusion
between banks who are supposed to be competing with each other,"
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank received the biggest fine of 725.36 million
euros.
The European Commission said it would continue to
investigate Credit Agricole, HSBC, JPMorgan
and broker ICAP for similar offences.