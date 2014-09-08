UPDATE 1-EU's Barnier seeks result of probe into banker allowances by end of Sept

* EU financial services chief fast-tracks response
* UK bankers say pay is shareholder, not political matter
* Britain takes bonus legal challenge to top EU court
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 8 Banks use of so-called allowances
to soften a European Union cap on bonuses could face a
"coordinated policy response", the EU's financial services chief
Michel Barnier has warned, prompting bankers to argue
politicians should steer clear of pay.
The EU imposed controls on banker bonuses, blamed for
encouraging risk-taking by staff whose year-end haul was linked
to their revenue-generating record, after taxpayers were forced
to shore up lenders whose shaky finances were suddenly exposed
in the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
The controls limit payouts to the equivalent of an
employee's fixed salary, or twice that amount with shareholder
approval.
Barnier on Sunday asked the EU's banking watchdog, the
European Banking Authority (EBA), to wrap up by the end of
September its probe into whether quarterly and monthly
role-based allowances being paid by banks such as HSBC,
Barclays, Citi should be allowed under the bonus
cap rule.
But banks insist allowances are part of fixed pay and reject
accusations from some European Union lawmakers and others that
they are simply stealth bonus payments.
"Ultimately we think that decisions about pay is a matter
for shareholders and not politicians," the British Bankers'
Association said on Monday.
The EBA had said it would complete its probe into allowances
and report back by the end of the year, with possible new
guidance for banks before the cap takes effect on awards handed
out early in 2015 for performance covering 2014.
But Barnier published a letter in which he asked the EBA to
speed up its timetable for the probe.
"It is important to show a collective, proactive stance on
this important matter and address the claims made that the
spirit - if not the letter - of union law is being disregarded,"
Barnier said in his letter to EBA Chairman Andrea Enria and made
available to the media.
"I would therefore be very grateful if you could share with
us the results of your work on this issue as soon as possible
and at the latest by the end of September, in order to ensure
that we can address any concerns in a timely manner through a
coordinated policy response," Barnier said.
STARTING POINT
Barnier, who did not say what this coordinated response
might consist of, has the power to propose amendments to EU law
if he thinks it is being circumvented by bankers, a step some
regulators say privately would be needed to make any changes.
A spokeswoman for the EBA said: "When we have deadlines we
comply with the deadlines. There will be interaction with the
commission on these findings.
"Once we gather the findings and see where the problem is,
then that's the starting point for defining clear criteria for
allocating the allowances to fixed or variable pay."
Britain's top banking supervisor, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey, said in April that allowances were being
used to soften the blow of the bonus cap but were the "least
worst alternative".
Barnier's intervention came ahead of his scheduled departure
from his post at the end of October, when a new commission takes
over. It also came on the eve of a hearing in the bloc's top
court on a challenge to the cap mounted by Britain.
"Britain has taken a global lead in efforts to tackle
unacceptable remuneration practices in the banking sector, which
is why we oppose this EU-wide bonus cap, which was rushed
through without a proper impact assessment and which could
undermine financial stability by leading to higher fixed costs
at banks," the finance ministry said in a statement.
Britain, home to most of the bankers hit by the cap, will
argue before the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg that
the rule hands too much power to the EBA.
The cap breaches the EU's treaty by impinging on pay and
fails to protect privacy, Britain will argue. The court is not
expected to rule on Britain's challenge until the end of the
year at the earliest.
Sven Giegold, a Green Party member of the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee which pushed through the
cap, said going to court was a sign of weakness in UK arguments.
"Although we have no general competence to regulate pay, we
do have the power to use regulation to protect financial
stability and that is the purpose of the bonus cap," Giegold
said.
