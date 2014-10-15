EU watchdog says bankers' role allowances breach bonus rule

* EU bonus cap to cover payouts from early 2015
* EBA: role based allowances part of bonus, not fixed pay
* Banks must change non complying allowances by end December
* Up a few thousand bankers affected, largely in London
* Lawyers expect scramble to re-write pay contracts
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 15 The bulk of a new type of
allowance paid to bankers are in breach of the European Union's
bonus cap and must be changed by the end of the year, the EU
banking watchdog said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that
banks will have to bump up basic pay or risk losing top staff.
The sight of bankers pocketing hefty sums at a time when
many people are hit by pay freezes and high unemployment across
Europe prompted the EU to cap the bonuses of bankers earning
more than 500,000 euros ($630,000).
The bonus cannot be more than basic pay, or twice that
amount with shareholder approval.
With banks having to be bailed out by taxpayers in the
financial crisis, the world's toughest curb on banker pay aims
to stop reckless bankers who hope that taking bigger risks
equates to fatter rewards.
Wednesday's ruling from the European Banking Authority
(EBA)will hit up to a few thousand bankers, mainly in London
where regulators gave allowances the green light as the British
government challenges the cap in the EU's top court.
Lawyers already predict a scramble to revise pay contracts
to meet the deadline as the bonus cap comes into practical
effect on handouts due in early 2015.
Barclays, HSBC and other banks are paying
allowances to select staff.
Under the EU law, remuneration must either be classified as
variable and part of a bonus, or fixed. Banks say allowances
come under fixed pay and are essential to retaining staff in the
face of global competition from New York and Singapore.
EU policymakers argued they are simply a ploy to circumvent
the bonus cap and asked the EBA to investigate.
The EBA report said the vast majority of the new role-based
allowances are being wrongly classified as part of fixed pay.
It found 39 banks that cover the bulk of European banking
paying "role based" or "market value" allowances, with the vast
majority of role-based allowances breaching EU law.
For a role-based allowance to be part of fixed pay, it must
be permanent for that specific job, pre-determined,
non-discretionary, non-revocable and transparent to all staff.
In "most cases", however, this type of allowance was
discretionary and affected the bonus cap, EBA said.
EBA gave the nod to routine allowances for specific purposes
such as childcare, regular pension contributions, travel and
health insurance.
Additionally, "market value" allowances paid to every
employee working outside their home country to cover higher
costs were also acceptable.
"Whereas findings in the report showed that most of the
allowances, which were the subject of the EBA investigation, did
not fulfil the conditions for being classified as fixed
remuneration, namely with respect to their discretionary nature,
which allows institutions to adjust or withdraw them
unilaterally, without any justification," EBA added.
These role based allowances were found not to be included in
basic pay, were not pensionable, often granted for only a year
and with a written acceptance they can be withdrawn.
EBA said banks using allowances that don't comply must
rewrite their remuneration policies by Dec. 31 so that the
allowances are properly classified in time for bonus payouts due
in early 2015.
National regulators should also take "all the appropriate
supervisory actions" to make sure allowances comply with EBA
guidance, the watchdog said.
EBA's board, on which Britain's Bank of England sits, is
thought to have unanimously backed the report's findings and
recommendations.
(1 US dollar = 0.7904 euro)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Giles Elgood)