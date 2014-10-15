UPDATE 3-EU watchdog says bankers' allowances breach bonus rule

* EBA: role-based allowances part of bonus, not fixed pay
* Banks must change non complying allowances by end December
* Ruling puts EBA on collision course with Britain
* Ruling mostly affects bankers in London
* PwC says outcome is at most severe end of expectations
By Huw Jones and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 15 New types of allowance paid to
bankers are nearly all in breach of the European Union's cap on
bonuses and must be changed by the end of the year, the EU
banking watchdog said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that
banks will have to bump up basic pay or risk losing top staff.
The sight of bankers pocketing hefty sums at a time when
many people are hit by pay freezes and high unemployment across
Europe prompted the EU to cap the bonuses of bankers earning
more than 500,000 euros ($630,000) a year.
Bonuses cannot be more than basic pay, or twice that amount
if shareholders approve.
With banks having to be bailed out by taxpayers in the
financial crisis, the world's toughest curb on bankers' pay aims
to restrain the reckless who hope that bigger risks mean bigger
rewards.
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier, who asked the
European Banking Authority (EBA) to compile the report, said
allowances sent a very bad signal to society that banks have not
learnt from the financial crisis or adapted their cultures.
"Compliance with both the letter and the spirit of the law
is a prerequisite to restore trust and stability in our banking
system," Barnier said.
PwC, a consultancy, said the ruling was at the most severe
end of industry expectations and that the vast majority of big
banks in the EU will need to change their pay policies.
Sources at UK banks said they would see how UK regulators
apply the ruling, and it was unclear if bonuses covering 2014
performance and to be paid in 2015 are affected.
The EBA's board vote that ruled the allowances illegal and
set a deadline for changes was not unanimous, the watchdog said.
"LEAST WORST"
The Bank of England, an EBA board member and whose
Prudential Regulation Authority had endorsed the allowances as a
"least worst" alternative to a cap, declined to say how it voted
or whether it would apply the new EU guidance.
Barnier said that in principle bonus payments handed out
next year will be affected, adding that the European Commission
and the EBA will decide if enforcement action is needed.
Wednesday's ruling will mainly hit bankers in London, where
regulators gave allowances the green light as the British
government challenges the bonus cap in the EU's top court.
Lawyers already predict a scramble to revise pay contracts
to meet the deadline as the bonus cap comes into effect on
handouts due in early 2015.
Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered
have said they are among those paying allowances or
planning to, and sources said most other major banks are too,
including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. About
10,000 bankers receive the allowances, according to industry
estimates.
Under the EU law, remuneration must either be classified as
variable and part of a bonus, or fixed. Banks say allowances
come under fixed pay and are essential to retain staff in the
face of global competition from New York and Singapore.
EU policymakers argued they are simply a ploy to circumvent
the bonus cap and asked the EBA to investigate.
"The EBA have called a spade a spade," said John
Thanassoulis, professor of financial economics at Warwick
University. "They have come down hard against this trick."
But he said banks would create more risks by increasing
basic pay, leaving them potentially unable to cut costs quickly
in a downturn.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the British parliament's Treasury
Committee, which oversees the Treasury and the Bank of England,
said the EU bonus cap was fundamentally flawed.
"It will encourage banks to increase fixed pay rather than
embed incentive structures that improve standards," he said.
The British Bankers' Association, which represents UK and
overseas banks, said any move that increased fixed costs and
reduced pay flexibility was "counterintuitive," and Britain's
Institute of Directors said the bonus cap was the wrong tool to
reform bankers' pay.
"Encouraging banks to increase fixed pay, whether salary or
one of these allowances, was clearly not the intention of the
cap, and yet this is exactly what happened," said Oliver Parry,
corporate governance adviser at the Institute of Directors.
WRONGLY CLASSIFIED
The EBA report said the vast majority of the new role-based
allowances are being wrongly classified as part of fixed pay.
It found 39 banks that cover the bulk of European banking
paying "role based" or "market value" allowances, with the vast
majority of role-based allowances breaching EU law.
For a role-based allowance to be part of fixed pay, it must
be permanent for that specific job, pre-determined,
non-discretionary, non-revocable and transparent to all staff.
In "most cases", however, this type of allowance was
discretionary and affected the bonus cap, EBA said.
The EBA gave the nod to routine allowances for specific
purposes such as childcare, regular pension contributions,
travel and health insurance.
Additionally, "market value" allowances paid to every
employee working outside their home country to cover higher
costs were also acceptable.
"Whereas findings in the report showed that most of the
allowances, which were the subject of the EBA investigation, did
not fulfil the conditions for being classified as fixed
remuneration, namely with respect to their discretionary nature,
which allows institutions to adjust or withdraw them
unilaterally, without any justification," EBA added.
These role based allowances were found not to be included in
basic pay, were not pensionable, often granted for only a year
and with a written acceptance they can be withdrawn.
The EBA said banks using allowances that don't comply must
rewrite their remuneration policies by Dec. 31 so that the
allowances are properly classified in time for bonus payouts due
in early 2015.
National regulators should also take "all the appropriate
supervisory actions" to make sure allowances comply with EBA
guidance, the watchdog said.
Jacqui Hatfield, a lawyer at ReedSmith, said the ruling
clarifies that an allowance for a particular role and that
cannot be changed or clawed back should still pass muster.
Some 14.4 billion pounds ($22.9 billion) was paid in bonuses
in Britain's financial sector in the year to April 2014, up 3
percent from the year before but down from more than 18 billion
pounds in 2007/08.
The average bonus per employee was 13,300 pounds ($21,250)
in the financial sector last year, compared to 1,500
pounds($2,400) across the whole UK economy, the Office for
National Statistics said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7904 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.6283 British pound)
