Regulators say EU to delay Basel bank capital rules

* Bank of Italy's Saccomanni - sees delay of one year to end
2013
* Postponement of Basel III follows similar move by United
States
* Regulators fear delay will undermine reform to cut bank
risk
By Alberto Sisto and John O'Donnell
ROME/BRUSSELS, Dec 11 The European Union is set
to delay introduction of new capital rules for banks by up to a
year, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, which regulators fear
could undermine one of the most important reforms of the
financial crisis.
Many officials in Brussels had been expecting a delay
following the recent U.S. decision to abandon the January 2013
target and in light of difficulties between EU countries and the
bloc's parliament in finalising the rules.
"We are going towards a postponement of Basel III to the end
of 2013, January 2014 at the latest," Bank of Italy Director
General Fabrizio Saccomanni told a meeting of business leaders
in Rome.
The delay deals a further blow to the global Basel III
accord, which was struck by central bankers and regulators
meeting in Basel, Switzerland, in a bid to make banks less
risky.
The accord requires banks to set aside more capital to cover
losses such as unpaid loans and had been due to start from Jan.
1, 2013.
Austria's banking supervisor said it also expected a delay,
though only until the middle of next year.
"We assume that it will certainly happen in the course of
2013," Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl told
reporters. "I think there are good chances that the whole thing
can take effect from July 1."
In practical terms, supervisors and markets have put
pressure on top banks to meet or even exceed Basel III's basic
capital requirements well ahead of the phase-in period from
January that was set by world leaders in 2010.
European Union countries and lawmakers from the 27-member
bloc's parliament meet on Tuesday and Thursday in what is likely
to be their final attempt this year to sign off a law.
"A deal to my satisfaction looks highly unlikely," said
Sharon Bowles, the British lawmaker who chairs the parliament's
economic and monetary affairs committee.
SPLIT
The dispute centres on matters such as a demand by the
parliament for rules capping banker bonuses at the level of
their salary to be written into the new bank-capital
legislation, but it is by no means the only outstanding issue.
"For people to suggest that the parliament is blocking it on
remuneration is nonsense," Bowles told Reuters. "There are a
trillion other things."
Her scepticism was echoed by Philippe Lamberts, a member of
parliament also involved in the talks.
"Besides remuneration, there are many substantial points
still open, which make it increasingly difficult to reach a
political deal this year," he said.
The new regime lays down higher standards in determining
what kind of assets a bank can use to meet these capital levels.
For example, it sets a limit on the use of hybrid debt that
banks previously relied on, but which failed to avert the
crisis.
By standardising EU capital rules, the law would also make
it easier for the European Central Bank to supervise lenders,
the first step towards a banking union, which is a cornerstone
of closer fiscal integration in the euro single currency area.
But the European Union is struggling to agree on many
aspects of the package, including what kinds of assets can be
considered liquid, or available at short notice.
As well as a cap on bonuses, the European Parliament has
asked for a fixed calendar to introduce a capital surcharge
agreed globally for the world's biggest 28 banks and other
measures to tighten the application of the capital rules.