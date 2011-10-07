EU bank watchdog faces big credibility test

* EBA to recalculate bank capital levels for EU fin mins

* Regulators on stand-by until capitalisation funds found

* Growing annoyance over failure of second stress test in a row

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 7 Europe's banking watchdog faces a major credibility test in its efforts to put lenders hit by the euro zone crisis on a more stable footing after its second flawed stress test in a row.

The European Banking Authority (EBA), which groups national supervisors from the 27 European Union states, ended a two-day meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

But there was no EBA statement, even though bank shares remain under intense pressure because of funding worries, while the board of Dexia SA meets on Saturday to vote on breaking up the Franco-Belgian bank to guarantee its financing.

Just three months ago Dexia passed the EBA's health check of 91 EU lenders with flying colours.

The bloc's finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to ask the banking watchdog to recalculate the level of capital and liquidity needed by banks to withstand a euro zone crisis that has worsened since the EBA's July stress test.

Markets however continue to doubt whether the EU can take broad enough action.

"Having got information from the previous stress test, it's quite proper to run them under new scenarios," said Sharon Bowles, the UK Liberal Democrat chair of the European Parliament's economic affairs committee. "The problem is we are not yet into fully transparent mode."

The EBA, which will give ministers an update next month and meanwhile the European Commission will present plans to recapitalise banks ahead of a summit of leaders on Oct. 17, had no immediate comment on Friday.

The July test saw eight banks failing with a total capital shortfall of 2.5 billion euros, rising to around 20 billion euros when lenders that just passed were factored in.

This is just a fraction of what may be needed.

"The figures floating around of 180 to 200 billion euros extra capital needed for European banks reflects simply a recalculation of sovereign debt risk. If you mark to market and allow complete defaults, then you get to these 180 to 200 billion euros," a euro zone supervisory source said.

As part of the stress tests, EU states had to commit to act as a "backstop", or directly recapitalise a bank with public funds, if a lender is unable to raise capital on the markets.

"I am not sure they were put in place anyway. I don't think finance ministers have responded uniformly to that. There is still denial in some quarters. The money has got to come from governments," Bowles said.

BACKSTOP FACILITIES

She said concern about inadequate backstops was voiced by the EU's European Systemic Risk Board last month, which said supervisors should coordinate efforts to strengthen bank capital, including having recourse to backstop facilities.

Bowles and her colleagues on the economic affairs committee quizzed EBA Chairman Andrea Enria on Tuesday, with some annoyed another stress test has failed to draw a line under the banking crisis. Enria said the result was mixed and missed its main aim of reassuring investors.

"It is a scandal that the EBA finally has to admit that the two previous rounds of bank stress tests were not robust enough, although most of the sovereign debt problems and the structural weaknesses were evident even then," said Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss & Global Asset Management.

The EBA was only launched in January and is meant to be a powerful replacement to a committee that operated on consensus.

But the July stress test underscored how it remains hamstrung if there is no clear political line, such as when the euro zone's two powerhouses, France and Germany, remain at loggerheads over how to fund recapitalisations.

"We are aware of the political discussions going on but as the EBA we are a technical body and we are not taking a position at the political level," the watchdog said on Thursday.

The watchdog's core purpose is to agree technical standards for supervising banks and at the insistence of Britain is barred from taking decisions that affect a country's fiscal situation.

It had to weaken the July test due to powerful member states like France and Germany, who vetoed moves to reflect hits to sovereign debt held on banking books.

Regulators were shocked when EBA member Bafin of Germany accused Enria and his team, just days before publication of the stress test results, of defining a pass mark "without any legal authority, not to mention legitimacy".

The results of a parallel liquidity test of banks also had to be kept under wraps at the insistence of France and other EU states and so far the EBA is not expected to publish the re-crunched numbers it will give ministers. (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London, Ilona Wissenbach in Brussels, Mike Shields in Vienna and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)