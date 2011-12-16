RPT-EBA says banks can get capital without dumping assets

* EBA chief says "no choice" in call for higher capital
buffers
* Comments come after Draghi concern over impact on economy
By Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones
ROME, Dec 16 The head of Europe's bank
regulator said he is pushing banks to raise cash in ways that
won't hurt the real economy, a day after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi expressed concerns about the impact of
the higher capital requirements.
"We're well aware that a massive deleveraging process is
already under way as a result of the sovereign debt crisis on
bank funding," European Bank Authority (EBA) chief Andrea Enria
said at a conference in Rome attended by Draghi.
"We're trying to re-balance the process, pushing banks to
raise capital instead of simply dumping assets."
European banks have complained about the new capital
requirements, which force banks to mark-to-market euro zone debt
in their portfolios, reflecting the rise in sovereign bond
yields. Italian banks have threatened to take legal action.
Enria said there was no alternative to the EBA's decision.
"I want to stress the fact that the absence of a
macro-prudential framework before... made it inevitable that
buffers needed to be raised during the crisis," he said. "Now we
are in this situation I think there is no choice."
In a speech in Berlin on Thursday, Draghi noted that
shareholders are not always receptive to raising capital levels,
but said other options have worse effects on the economy.
"Public authorities ought to cushion the impact on the real
economy, and banks should consider restraining dividends and ad
hoc compensation to strengthen buffers," he said. "Selling
assets is less preferable and curtailing credit to the real
economy is even worse."
The EBA has said commercial banks should have core Tier 1
capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets -- higher
than the 7 percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in
from 2013. The EBA has estimated that European banks need an
additional 114.7 billion euros ($150 billion) of extra capital
to reach the new standard.
While Draghi helped conduct a panel discussion at the Rome
conference, he made no policy comments.