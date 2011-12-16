EBA says banks can get capital without dumping assets

* EBA chief says "no choice" in call for higher capital buffers

* Comments come after Draghi concern over impact on economy

By Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones

ROME, Dec 16 The head of Europe's bank regulator said he is pushing banks to raise cash in ways that won't hurt the real economy, a day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi expressed concerns about the impact of the higher capital requirements.

"We're well aware that a massive deleveraging process is already under way as a result of the sovereign debt crisis on bank funding," European Bank Authority (EBA) chief Andrea Enria said at a conference in Rome attended by Draghi.

"We're trying to re-balance the process, pushing banks to raise capital instead of simply dumping assets."

European banks have complained about the new capital requirements, which force banks to mark-to-market euro zone debt in their portfolios, reflecting the rise in sovereign bond yields. Italian banks have threatened to take legal action.

Enria said there was no alternative to the EBA's decision.

"I want to stress the fact that the absence of a macro-prudential framework before... made it inevitable that buffers needed to be raised during the crisis," he said. "Now we are in this situation I think there is no choice."

In a speech in Berlin on Thursday, Draghi noted that shareholders are not always receptive to raising capital levels, but said other options have worse effects on the economy.

"Public authorities ought to cushion the impact on the real economy, and banks should consider restraining dividends and ad hoc compensation to strengthen buffers," he said. "Selling assets is less preferable and curtailing credit to the real economy is even worse."

The EBA has said commercial banks should have core Tier 1 capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets -- higher than the 7 percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013. The EBA has estimated that European banks need an additional 114.7 billion euros ($150 billion) of extra capital to reach the new standard.

While Draghi helped conduct a panel discussion at the Rome conference, he made no policy comments.