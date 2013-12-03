EU regulators to fine 5 banks for rate rigging - source

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
BRUSSELS Dec 3 European Union antitrust regulators will fine five banks including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for rigging yen Libor and Tibor interest rate benchmarks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The person said the other banks facing sanctions include Royal Bank of Scotland, JPMorgan and Barclays . UBS alerted the wrongdoing to the European Commission and will not be penalised.
The EU competition authority is expected to announce the fines for rigging Libor, Tibor and Euribor on Wednesday, a second person said.
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.