EU struggles to find solution for bank credit squeeze

* Disagreements emerge in drive to recapitalise banks

* Finance ministers to meet in Brussels next week

* No single pan-European guarantee seen for banks

By John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 European countries are struggling to agree on how best to support their embattled banking system, with a question mark hanging over their plans to recapitalise stricken lenders and back them up with state-funded guarantees.

EU finance ministers are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting next week, with Europe's banks finding it ever-more difficult to borrow on interbank markets, threatening a credit crunch that would likely deepen the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

EU countries last month agreed a framework for recapitalising banks but disagreements are emerging between the European Banking Authority (EBA), which is in charge of the programme, and supervisors in Germany and elsewhere.

Germany wants more flexibility in how to calculate the capital its banks need, which, if granted, could water down the drive to bolster lenders as losses on government bond markets put them under further strain.

The EBA wants around 70 major European banks to raise their core tier 1 capital ratio -- a fundamental measure of financial strength -- to 9 percent by the end of June 2012.

That is expected to require the raising of around 100 billion euros ($134.7 billion) in new capital, which will have to come either from shareholders, from governments or, if both those steps fail, from the euro zone's bailout fund, the EFSF.

One expert familiar with attempts to reinforce banks said efforts had been overtaken by events on the markets, which had made the capital shortfall even larger. The IMF has said European banks may need more than 200 billion euros.

"The vast majority of capital that needs to be raised is in weak countries such as Spain and Italy," the expert said. "The situation has deteriorated further with the prices of Spanish and Italian bonds (dropping)."

The EBA has said it will publish the details of exactly how much capital banks need this month. "The process is still under way," said a spokeswoman.

EXTRA CAPITAL

With shareholders reluctant or unable to stump up more cash and governments under deep financial constraints of their own, particularly in France, expectations are increasingly focused on the EFSF to provide the extra capital to banks.

But the EFSF, which has a capacity of 440 billion euros, is already being used to provide assistance to Ireland and Portugal and will shortly be used to help finance a second, 130 billion euro aid package for Greece.

Officials are hoping the remainder can be used to provide guarantees for new sovereign bond issues, or be leveraged to support secondary bond markets, meaning there may not be much spare left to help the banking sector as well.

EU finance ministers had examined the possibility of introducing a pan-European scheme for underpinning the banks, whereby guarantees for strong and weak countries would be pooled, but that idea has been abandoned.

One diplomat said the euro zone needed first to progress in tackling the broader sovereign debt crisis before a plan for banks could work, but time is running out.

"Until the euro zone moves on this, what was agreed on the banks cannot really take off," he said.

Compounding the problem, Italian and Spanish banks have seen corporate desposits flow out to safer havens and U.S. funds have cut lending to European banks to a new low, underlining how funding strains are intensifying, analysts said. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by David Holmes)