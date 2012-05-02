UPDATE 3-Osborne slams EU bank talks, fears "idiot" deal

* Countries divided as Britain, Poland demand autonomy
* Britain's Osborne attacks compromise deal on capital rules
* EU's Barnier accuses Osborne of demanding opt-out
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 2 Britain's George Osborne accused
fellow European Union finance ministers of contemplating a deal
to tighten bank capital rules that would make him look "like an
idiot", in an outburst that marked high tension during day-long
talks in Brussels.
In remarks at the negotiating table, relayed on television
to watching journalists, Osborne, who says he wants much tougher
controls to avoid a repeat of the current crisis, fumed that
complex regulations being discussed could dent the credibility
of Europe and harm London, its top financial market.
"I am not prepared to go out there and say something that is
going to make me look like an idiot five minutes later," Osborne
said, referring to conditions in new rules that could be viewed
as loopholes to let some banks in Europe sidestep a 7-percent
minimum capital ratio agreed by global regulators.
However, five months after Prime Minister David Cameron
angered Britain's partners by vetoing an EU fiscal treaty, a
visibly agitated Osborne told his peers: "I am not asking for
some UK carve out ... I will not be painted as somehow
anti-European, demanding something especially for London."
Yet Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, hit back at Osborne, saying he was looking
for an effective opt-out with a proposal that would let Britain
impose higher capital ratios than elsewhere in Europe on its
banks - something France and others fear could disadvantage
continental institutions.
"London is a very important centre but... there are other
centres alongside London which also merit consideration," said
Barnier, a former French government minister.
Osborne, however, was adamant. "People will listen to what I
say ... I represent the largest financial centre in Europe.
"You've got to allow me to sit down and go through the
issues. You have not done that," he said, adding he had resorted
to checking news on his mobile phone as he waited to be involved
in discussions that had by that time gone on for 10 hours.
He accused other ministers of trying to water down the EU's
version of rules laid down by global regulators on the Basel
committee which are designed to guard against future financial
crises, and said he could not support them.
At the heart of the dispute is the freedom states have to
enforce stricter capital rules than those agreed for the EU.
Britain and Sweden, which have two of the largest banking
sectors in Europe relative to their economies, want the freedom
to take extra steps to make banks safer.
STRUGGLE
Ministers face pressure to break this deadlock, which comes
as many of Europe's 8,300 banks struggle with billions of euros
of unpaid loans ahead of a self-imposed June deadline to
finalise new capital rules.
London remained reluctant to compromise despite calls from
Spain, whose banks have suffered huge losses inflicted by a
property crash, that rules were vital.
"At this time of financial crisis, we need to clear up all
doubts about the quality of European banks," Spain's Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said earlier in the day.
"We need to guarantee a level of quality capital that is
enough to face future crises."
Standard & Poor's cut the credit rating this week of 11
banks in Spain, which has sunk into its second recession in just
over two years.
Denmark, holder of the bloc's six-month rotating presidency,
had redoubled its efforts to find a deal, calling the
exceptional meeting on Wednesday, but their efforts crumbled in
the face of resistance to their pan-European formula.
Their aim is to translate the higher capital standards set
by the Basel Committee of regulators into EU law, turning it
into reality for banks by the start of next year.
The Danes want to achieve a consensus and strike an accord
with the European Parliament by the end of June.
NEGATIVE MESSAGE?
As much as the technicalities of bank balance sheets, the
dispute is the result of a struggle for influence and power in a
bloc shaken by the worst financial crisis in a generation.
Britain has been fighting to maintain its authority over the
City of London, Europe's financial capital, as other EU members
move to centralise supervision of banking and finance.
Europe's capital regime, when decided, will be closely
studied in the United States and may influence how policymakers
there interpret the Basel standards, while investors are eager
to see the EU repair its vulnerable banking sector.
"Not having a European banking union ... on common capital
requirements ... makes it very difficult for the euro project to
work," said Eric Stein, a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in
Boston that invests in European assets.
"If nothing happens, it will be a continued area for stress
in Europe and send a very negative sign."
London and Stockholm argue they need to protect the
interests of taxpayers who could be called on to bail banks out
if they face collapse.
France wants capital standards to be more uniform across the
EU and is worried that international banks based in London could
cut lending elsewhere in Europe if Britain forces them to raise
their capital yet further.
Some diplomats suspect the dispute is fuelled by concern
that deposits and other business might flow to British banks
were they to be better capitalised than French and German rivals
and thus safer in the eyes of investors.
One compromise discussed by ministers would be to allow a
margin of flexibility so countries that want can require their
banks to increase their capital buffers up to a certain limit,
perhaps as much as 10 or 12 percent of risky assets for up to
two years. This compares with Basel's minimum of 7 percent.