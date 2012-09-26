European Parliament to tackle bank union split fears

* Concerns grow that bank union could divide Europe
* MEP Giegold says EU parliament wants to avoid split
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 The European Parliament
debates plans for a euro zone banking union on Wednesday, with
members likely to raise concerns that the project designed to
ease the currency bloc's crisis could sow divisions within the
wider EU.
Earlier this month, Brussels proposed that the European
Central Bank should supervise all euro zone banks as a first
step towards creating the union, under which the 17 member
nations would form a united front to back their lenders.
However, the plan has aroused worries in the 10 other
European Union states, with their own currencies, that they will
be indirectly affected.
They are free to join the scheme but many may not. Britain,
home to Europe's biggest financial centre in London, will not
participate but avoids openly criticising the project. Other
governments have publicly expressed their reservations.
"The European Commission banking union proposal has the
problem that it makes it very difficult for countries outside
the euro," said Sven Giegold, a German member of the parliament.
"We have a big interest that countries outside have voting
rights to stop a split between countries such as Poland and
Germany," said Giegold, who will play a leading role in talks
with European countries about the plan. "The same goes for
Sweden."
Legally the European Parliament will have no say in writing
much of the legislation to underpin a banking union. But it has
powers to amend other important financial regulations and is
likely to exert its influence in changing the new regime.
Wednesday's debate starts at 0700 GMT.
Banking union, which aims to restore confidence in an
industry that has been battered by crisis, has three major
steps: the ECB takes over monitoring euro zone banks - and
others that sign up - from national regulators; a fund is
created to close down and settle the debts of failed banks; and
a comprehensive scheme to protect savers' deposits is
established.
Giegold underscored a central problem of the union - that it
will drive a wedge between those countries inside the scheme and
those outside, whose banks may suffer as a result.
Earlier this Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said he
would not accept ECB oversight of Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, as long as his country remained outside
the banking union. Nordea has its headquarters outside the euro
zone in Stockholm but has major operations in Finland, the sole
Nordic country to use the common currency.
While Britain will stay outside the scheme, many
international banks in London have operations in the euro zone
that will be affected by the ECB's new supervisory reach.
London is worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new
powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the city's
position as Europe's financial capital.
Some believe that the European Banking Authority, set up to
coordinate the supervision of banks in response to the financial
crisis and which is run by regulators from across the European
Union, could act as a counterbalance.
The European Commission has already suggested a special
voting mechanism among EU regulators as a counterweight to the
power of those in the euro zone.
The close ties between some troubled governments and the
banks they supervise - and on which they also rely to buy their
debt - have dragged both ever deeper into crisis.
A banking union would break this link by making the policing
of banks supranational and establishing central schemes paid
into collectively to cover the costs of closing failed lenders
and protecting savers' deposits.