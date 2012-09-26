UPDATE 1-European lawmakers warn of banking union split

* German MEP Langen - supervision turned on its head to
please Spain
* Lawmakers warn banking union could cause 'explosive' split
* MEP Giegold - all EU states should be 'lured into' scheme
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Creation of a banking union to
help resolve the euro zone debt crisis could lead to a split
within the wider European Union, lawmakers in the European
Parliament warned during a debate that laid bare the extent of
tensions in the bloc.
Brussels proposed earlier this month that the European
Central Bank (ECB) take charge of supervising all banks in the
euro currency zone, as a first step towards creating a banking
union under which euro zone countries would eventually jointly
back their lenders.
However, the plan has sparked concerns among the 10 EU
countries which do not use the euro that they will be indirectly
affected by the ECB's new supervisory powers and put at a
competitive disadvantage, whether they join the scheme or not.
Legally, the European Parliament will have no say in writing
much of the legislation for a banking union. But it has powers
to amend other important financial regulations and can exert
influence to change or even delay the new regime.
"What's the point of having a single supervisory mechanism
(for the euro zone) when you have the UK with its 60 percent of
the financial market not involved?" said Werner Langen, a German
lawmaker, in the debate on Wednesday.
"Instead of a single supervisory mechanism, we have a
division of Europe, a very explosive division."
Langen's views were echoed throughout the debate of the
parliament's influential economic and monetary affairs
committee, where members from around Europe voiced conflicting
views about the shape of a banking union.
"What we don't want to do here is split the EU down the
middle," said Wolf Klinz, a German member of parliament. "What
we don't want to see is that the British push themselves into a
corner where they have a referendum and they say ... that's
enough for us."
BETTER CONTROL
A banking union, which would aim to restore confidence in an
industry that has been battered by crisis for nearly five years,
has three major steps: the ECB takes over monitoring euro zone
banks and others that sign up; a single fund is created to close
down and settle the debts of failed banks; and a comprehensive
scheme to protect savers' deposits is established.
As well as building the foundation for better control of
banks, the union would be important because it should allow the
euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
to directly inject much-needed capital into banks, such as those
in Spain.
"We are under time pressure," said Sven Giegold, a German
member of the parliament, who also flagged concerns about a
two-tier scheme damaging those countries on the outside. "The
banking union ... is linked to access to the ESM."
This pledge, made by euro zone leaders in June, appears to
be unravelling, however, after Germany, the Netherlands and
Finland drew a distinction between future banking problems and
"legacy" difficulties - which could mean that problem banks in
Spain and Ireland remain the states' responsibility.
"This proposal is to allow for the direct recapitalisation
of Spanish banks because Spain doesn't want to put in a normal
application (for aid)," said Langen, who is a member of the CDU,
the same political party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"The whole European system of banking supervision is being
turned on its head for the sake of Spain. As this thing has been
turned on its head, we need to turn it back again," Langen said.
SUPERVISORY REACH
The debate underscored a central problem of the union - that
it could drive a wedge between those countries inside the scheme
and those outside, whose banks may suffer as a result.
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg has said he would not
accept ECB oversight of Nordea, the Nordic region's
biggest bank, as long as his country remains outside a banking
union. Nordea has its headquarters outside the euro zone in
Stockholm, but has major operations in Finland, the sole Nordic
country to use the common currency.
While Britain will stay outside the scheme, many
international banks in London - ranging from HSBC to
Citi - have operations in the euro zone that will be
affected by the ECB's new supervisory reach.
London is worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new
powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the city's
position as Europe's financial capital.
Some believe that the European Banking Authority (EBA), set
up to coordinate the supervision of banks in response to the
financial crisis and which is run by regulators from across the
European Union, could act as a counterbalance.
The European Commission has already suggested a special
voting mechanism among EU regulators as a counterweight to the
power of those in the euro zone.
"Countries should be lured in, tempted in - it should be
made difficult for a country to refuse," said Giegold, who will
play a leading role in talks about the plan.
"The system should be so attractive that everyone will want
to join," Giegold said, in an appeal which is likely to be
ignored in London.
The close ties between some troubled governments and the
banks they supervise - and on which they also rely to buy their
debt - have dragged both ever-deeper into crisis.
A banking union would break this link by making the policing
of banks supranational and establishing central schemes paid
into collectively to cover the costs of closing failed lenders
and protecting savers' deposits.