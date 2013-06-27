Europe strikes deal to push cost of bank failure on investors

* New EU rules to share cost of bank failure
* Agreement will shield taxpayers from bailout bills
* Thornier issues still to come in "banking union"
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Union agreed on
Thursday to force investors and wealthy savers to share the
costs of future bank failures, moving closer to drawing a line
under years of taxpayer-funded bailouts that have prompted
public outrage.
After seven hours of late-night talks, finance ministers
from the bloc's 27 countries emerged with a blueprint to close
or salvage banks in trouble. The plan stipulates that
shareholders, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000
euros ($132,000) should share the burden of saving a bank.
The deal is a boost for EU leaders, who meet later on
Thursday in Brussels, and can show that they are finally getting
to grips with the financial crisis that began in mid-2007 with
the near collapse of Germany's IKB.
"For the first time, we agreed on a significant bail-in to
shield taxpayers," said Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, referring to the process in which shareholders and
bondholders must bear the costs of restructuring first.
The rules break a taboo in Europe that savers should never
lose their deposits, although countries will have some
flexibility to decide when and how to impose losses on a failing
bank's creditors.
"They can affect German savers just as well as they can
affect any other investor in the world," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said after the meeting.
Taxpayers across much of Europe have had to pay for a series
of deeply unpopular bank rescues since the financial crisis that
spread across the bloc to threaten the future of the euro.
The European Union spent the equivalent of a third of its
economic output on saving its banks between 2008 and 2011, using
taxpayer cash but struggling to contain the crisis and - in the
case of Ireland - almost bankrupting the country.
But a bailout of Cyprus in March that forced losses on
depositors marked a harsher approach that can now, following
Thursday's agreement, be replicated elsewhere.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici signalled that
ministers also agreed to French demands that the euro zone's
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, can be used to
help banks in the 17-nation currency area that run into trouble.
"It makes the whole thing coherent," said Moscovici. "It
creates a solidity for the system and a system of solidarity,"
he told reporters.
Under the rules, which would come into effect by 2018,
countries would be obliged to distribute losses up to the
equivalent of 8 percent of a bank's liabilities, with some
leeway thereafter.
Europe can now focus on building the next pillar of a
project to unify the supervision and support of banks in the
euro zone, known as "banking union."
"EXECUTIONER"
But thorny issues lie ahead, not least whether countries or
a central European authority should have the final say in
shutting or restructuring a bad bank.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is expected to
unveil its proposal for a new agency to carry out this task of
"executioner" as early as next week, officials said.
"The most important discussion has yet to start and that is
how decisions on restructuring will be made," said Nicolas
Veron, a financial expert at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
"It's premature to say that Europe is getting its act together."
Many Europeans remain angry with bankers and the easy credit
that helped create property bubbles in countries including
Ireland and Spain, which then burst and plunged Europe into a
recession from which it has yet to recover.
Earlier this week, Ireland's deputy prime minister attacked
"arrogant" executives at a failed bank who had mocked government
efforts to tackle the country's banking crisis.
In the tapes published by an Irish newspaper, the collapsed
Anglo Irish Bank's then-head of capital markets was asked how he
had come up with a figure of 7 billion euros for a bank rescue,
responding that he had "picked it out of my arse."
Unlike the United States, which moved swiftly to deal with
its problem banks, Europe has been reluctant to close those
whose credit is crucial to the economy and with which
governments have close political ties.
This should change as soon as the European Central Bank
takes over the supervision of euro zone banks from late next
year, completing one pillar of banking union.
The ECB will run checks on banks under its watch. This new
EU law on sharing losses could be used as the blueprint for
closing or salvaging those banks it finds to be weak.
The second leg of banking union would be the resolution
authority to shutter banks or restructure them. But the pace of
progress depends in large part on Germany, which is reluctant to
agree to such a move ahead of elections in September.
"Before the German Bundestag elections, Chancellor Angela
Merkel will not agree to a far-reaching banking union," Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann said in an interview.