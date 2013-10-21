UPDATE 1-EU watchdog sets out tougher rules for planned bank tests

* New rule sets 90 days as threshold for souring loans
* Replaces patchwork of national definitions
* 2nd rule defines when forbearance on a loan takes place
* Analyst says how new rules applied will be key
* Results of EU tests expected around October 2014
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 21 Europe's top banking regulator
has set out tougher rules for its forthcoming tests on the
finances of top lenders, potentially paving the way for further
multi-billion euro fundraising measures by banks deemed shaky.
The rules, part of attempts to ensure the bank sector is
less likely to suffer a near-collapse as during the 2007-2008
credit crunch, impose centrally defined standards to ensure EU
banks cannot rely on national definitions to obscure the state
of their books.
The last two rounds of the EU's tests on banks, widely
criticised for not being tough enough, gave national authorities
leeway to set key definitions such as what counted as a bad loan
and which loans were subject to "forbearance", when a bank
revises the terms of a loan when the borrower is in difficulty.
This time around, with its credibility resting on the third
attempt to convince investors banks have enough cash, top
regulator the European Banking Authority (EBA) has prescribed
detailed rules that will be used to assess all the banks in
question.
But the new rules themselves are less important than making
sure there is consistency and comparability in how data are
compiled and disclosed, said Steve Hussey, head of financial
institutions credit research at AllianceBernstein.
The rules will be used by the European Central Bank (ECB) in
its upcoming asset quality review (AQR) looking at whether the
eurozone's top 130 banks such as Deutsche Bank,
Unicredit and BNP Paribas have properly
faced up to the extent of their bad loans.
The 11 EU countries outside the eurozone must also carry out
their own AQRs, which will also have to use the new rules.
The impact of the rules could be significant. A Morgan
Stanley survey of investors this month showed between five and
10 of the 130 "systemically important" banks to be tested by the
ECB are expected to fail the tests and could be forced to raise
up to 50 billion euros ($68 billion) to bolster their capital.
The ECB will announce initial details of how its tests will
be conducted at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
ASSET REVIEWS
"These recommendations promote consistency to the process
and outcomes of the AQRs at the European level so that remaining
doubts about the quality of assets across the EU may be
alleviated," the watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
The bloc's financial services chief Michel Barnier said last
week the results of the EU's tests were not expected to be
dramatic and any shortfalls of capital will most likely be
plugged by tapping markets - rather than having to go cap in
hand to taxpayers as during the credit crunch.
The EBA said all asset reviews across the EU should be
completed by the end of October 2014. A separate bloc-wide
stress test - to see if banks are prepared to deal with economic
and financial shocks - will also be completed by October 2014.
A single set of bank-by-bank results showing any capital
shortfalls will be published around October 2014. The EBA has
yet to say what the "pass" threshold will be or how long lenders
will have to plug any capital gaps.
The Authority's two previous stress tests failed to convince
investors that lenders hold enough capital to withstand shocks
unaided when the ECB money many of them hold is returned.
Its first rule set out on Monday relates to when a loan has
gone sour - thus forcing the bank to set aside more capital -
and replaces the patchwork of national definitions which have
made it hard for investors to compare banks.
The EBA defines a loan as non-performing when a repayment is
more than 90 days overdue or when repayment is unlikely.
A second rule defines when forbearance on a loan has taken
place, meaning the bank has allowed the borrower to skip or
reduce payments.
The watchdog said forborne loans can be identified in both
non-performing and performing loans portfolios, meaning a
forborne loan is not automatically deemed to be non-performing
and thus trigger extra capital requirements.
"Maybe more important is the assessment of forbearance and
restructured loans, as well as assessments on collateral values
used to offset potential provision requirements on these loans,"
AllianceBernstein's Hussey said.
"The presence of an independent third-party reviewer is
essential to provide some credibility to this process."