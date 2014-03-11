UPDATE 1-Time runs short as Europe haggles over key bank reform

* Ministers gather for second day of negotiations
* Debate centres on scheme, fund to close bad banks
* Spain's de Guindos says more firepower needed, Germany
opposed
By Annika Breidthardt and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, March 11 European countries haggled on
Tuesday over a scheme to insulate taxpayers from the costs of
bank failures, redoubling efforts to avoid an embarrassing delay
to the euro zone's centrepiece crisis reform.
The protracted talks show the politically charged nature of
the plan to disentangle states and the banks from which they
borrow. A future agency to wind down failing banks, and a fund
to pay for the clean-up, will complement European Central Bank
supervision of euro zone banks.
A final deal between countries and the European Parliament
had been pencilled in for this week but ministers entering the
second day of talks on Tuesday conceded that it may take longer
because of deep differences.
Divisions were laid bare as Spain and the Netherlands sought
to win over a reluctant Germany to support the 'resolution' fund
from its outset, when it will be small.
Such support could take the form of credit or guarantees to
show investors the fund has enough cash to deal with failing
lenders right from the beginning.
"This is important for the signal it sends to markets,"
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told journalists of the
wider banking union, adding that negotiations could be finished
next week.
Inside the meeting, he joined Dutch finance minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem in flagging the need for countries to club together
in tackling problem banks.
"For the very first years of the fund we need firepower to
face up to difficult situations at our banks," de Guindos said,
while Dijsselbloem suggested a credit line from governments.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble showed little
willingness to compromise. "We have agreed in December not to
touch the issue of a common backstop," he said. "We will not
find a solution now."
Although signed off by states in December, the fine print
governing how the new 'banking union' regime will work has
reignited debate.
Time is running out because the parliament has its last
sitting in mid-April before disbanding for May elections.
Failure to seal a deal before then would mean months of delay
and uncertainty given an expected rise in the number of
eurosceptic lawmakers after the poll.
Banking union is the most ambitious political project in
Europe since the euro. Yet it means different things for the
countries involved.
COMMON GOAL?
While France and Spain see it as a step towards sharing bank
risks with Germany and advancing towards a common cost of
borrowing across the euro zone, Berlin places greater emphasis
on imposing losses on the creditors of laggard banks.
"We need to break the vicious circle between banking debt
and sovereign debt," French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
told reporters earlier. "It's also a question of unifying the
interest rates in the European Union."
Germany's Schaeuble, on the other hand, emphasised the need
for strict 'bail-in' rules to impose losses on bondholders and
other creditors of failing banks, as happened when Cyprus was
bailed out last year.
"It's clear that the bail-in rules apply," said Schaeuble.
"They can't be weakened because it makes no sense to constantly
talk about the taxpayer no longer having to foot the bill and
then to begin not applying the rules about owners and creditors
taking the risk at the start."
These rules are due to come into force in 2016 but Germany
wants them to apply within the euro zone from when the ECB takes
on its role of banking watchdog, at the end of this year.
That would herald tougher treatment of investors in banks
found to be in poor health in ECB health checks.
The banking union, and the clean-up of lenders' books that
will accompany it, is intended to restore banks' confidence in
one another and boost lending across the currency bloc, helping
foster growth in the 18 economies that use the euro.
New lending has been throttled by banks' efforts to raise
capital and cut their risks during a recession, especially in
countries hit hardest by the sovereign debt crisis.
The banking union is supposed to break the link between
indebted states and the banks that buy their debt, treated in
law as 'risk-free' despite Greece's default in all but name.
CUMBERSOME
Euro zone banks now hold about 1.75 trillion euros of
government debt, equivalent to 5.7 percent of their assets and
the highest relative exposure since 2006, according to the
European Central Bank. In Italy and Spain, roughly one in every
10 euros in the banking system is now on loan to governments.
At the heart of the dispute over the scheme is the complex
process of closing a bank. Countries are reluctant to cede
authority to Brussels and want a laborious system of checks
before any decision to shut a bank can be taken.
But the parliament does not want EU ministers involved,
arguing it politicizes the process and makes it cumbersome.
Governments and parliamentarians also disagree on how
quickly to build up the fund, which will be filled to the tune
of 55 billion euros ($76 billion) by euro zone banks, and how
soon countries should be able to dip into the pot.
This issue was overtaken on Tuesday by the question as to
how the small fund should be supported at its outset.