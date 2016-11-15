Nordic, Dutch banks warn Basel committee capital rules jeopardise growth

| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Banks in the three Nordic
countries and the Netherlands sent a joint warning to the
European Commission, underlining their concerns that new capital
floor requirements may jeopardise economic growth.
The heads of the four countries' banking associations will
hold a meeting Monday with European Commission vice presidents
Valdis Dombrovskis and Jyrki Katainen.
"They will express their concerns about the serious threat
Basel IV represents to European banks and to these banks'
ability to support European growth," the Danish Bankers
Association said in a statement.
A capital floor would mean European banks' costs for lending
to financially weak clients and to financially stronger clients
would be roughly the same, it said.
"The result would be a very large increase in capital
requirements for banks in the Nordic region and the Netherlands,
which on average have comparably low-risk portfolios," the
statement said.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise
Heavens)