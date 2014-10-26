版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 26日 星期日 19:17 BJT

Spain's Liberbank failed ECB test, fixed capital shortfall

MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Liberbank had a capital shortfall of 32 million euros ($40.54 million) at the end of 2013, though had raised 616 million euros to the end of September of this year, data from a European Central Bank stress test showed on Sunday.

Liberbank was the only Spanish lender to register a capital shortfall at end-2013 according the ECB figures. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐