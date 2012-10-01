EU advisers to urge structural reform for banks

* Liikanen to give view on dividing retail, investment
banking
* European Commission to receive recommendations on Tuesday
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 2 An EU advisory group will on
Tuesday recommend reforms that could include splitting banks'
retail business from their investment operations to protect
savers and host nations from the kind of risk-taking that
triggered the financial crisis.
Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, who led the group
of academics and experts set up by the European Commission, will
announce their verdict on how best to reform bank structures in
the wake of the crisis that began five years ago.
Making a separation between retail banking and high-risk
businesses such as trading could be among the proposals Liikanen
will make to stop crises in investment banking dragging down
high street banks and the savers and businesses who depend on
them.
Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner in charge of
regulation, will give his initial response to journalists after
Liikanen outlines the recommendations at a press conference at
1030 GMT.
Legally separating or ring-fencing investment banking would
make it easier for the part of the bank that holds savers'
deposits and lends to businesses to keep running even if other
parts of the group collapsed, some banking experts say.
It would affect European banks such as Britain's Barclays
, Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's BNP
Paribas, which engage in high street banking alongside
riskier trading in stocks, debt and other securities.
One source familiar with the group's work recently said
separating retail banking from the high-risk business, dubbed
"casino banking" by critics, would be part of the proposals,
though this could change in the final report.
But European policymakers, struggling to contain the
regional debt crisis and associated banking troubles, are set to
give priority to creating a banking union that would eventually
allow euro zone countries to jointly support banks.
Brussels is expected to pursue safeguards such as larger
capital reserves for risky business or rely on new powers to be
granted to the European Central Bank to keep banks in check.
Setting aside capital by holding back profits, for example,
makes banks less risky for shareholders and taxpayers.
The European Commission, which writes the first draft of all
regulation before it goes to the bloc's countries and parliament
for approval, is not expected to act immediately on the
recommendations, one EU official said.
The United States, is pursuing its own structural reforms
through the introduction of curbs on proprietary trading, where
banks trade for their own benefit and in doing so take on risk.
Britain chose safeguards for depositors by shielding that
part of a bank's business after Royal Bank of Scotland's
rush to extend its investment arm resulted in the largest state
bailout of the crisis in Europe.
A panel of experts headed by John Vickers, a former chief
economist at the Bank of England, recommended that the retail
arms of banks be "ring-fenced" by a cushion of extra capital
beyond the international norm and with "independent governance
to enforce an arm's length relationship".
The British government has said it will implement his
recommendations.