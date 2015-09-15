European deposit insurance scheme will "take time" - ECB's Nouy

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The introduction of a guarantee on European bank deposits, one of the three pillars of the euro zone banking union, will take some time, the head of the European Central Bank's supervisory arm said on Tuesday.
"It would be something nice to have but I'm quite satisfied already with the current situation," Danielle Nouy said during a panel discussion in Vienna.
"Solidarity is not yet there, it will take some time."
She was responding to fellow panelist and Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl, who had said earlier he was no longer expecting the scheme to come to fruition (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.