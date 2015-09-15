European deposit insurance scheme will "take time" - ECB's Nouy

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The introduction of a guarantee on European bank deposits, one of the three pillars of the euro zone banking union, will take some time, the head of the European Central Bank's supervisory arm said on Tuesday.

"It would be something nice to have but I'm quite satisfied already with the current situation," Danielle Nouy said during a panel discussion in Vienna.

"Solidarity is not yet there, it will take some time."

She was responding to fellow panelist and Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl, who had said earlier he was no longer expecting the scheme to come to fruition (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)