Poland says two banks had slight capital shortfalls, have since increased capital

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Oct 26 Two Polish banks, Getin Noble and the Polish unit of France's BNP Paribas , had marginal capital shortfalls at the end of 2013 but have since increased their capital, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Sunday.
The regulator, citing its own stress tests using ECB methodology, said Getin Noble had a capital shortfall of 262.5 million zlotys ($79.06 million) and had since filled nearly all that shortfall. It said BNP Paribas Bank Polska had a shortfall of 135 million zlotys, and has since added 228 million zlotys to its capital.
(1 US dollar = 3.3202 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.