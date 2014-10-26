版本:
Poland says two banks had slight capital shortfalls, have since increased capital

WARSAW Oct 26 Two Polish banks, Getin Noble and the Polish unit of France's BNP Paribas , had marginal capital shortfalls at the end of 2013 but have since increased their capital, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Sunday.

The regulator, citing its own stress tests using ECB methodology, said Getin Noble had a capital shortfall of 262.5 million zlotys ($79.06 million) and had since filled nearly all that shortfall. It said BNP Paribas Bank Polska had a shortfall of 135 million zlotys, and has since added 228 million zlotys to its capital.

(1 US dollar = 3.3202 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
