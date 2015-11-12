EU lawmakers reach "broad understanding" on curbing bank trading risks

| BRUSSELS/LONDON
BRUSSELS/LONDON Nov 12 European Union lawmakers
have reached a "broad understanding" on new rules to curb risky
trading in the bloc's biggest banks, a measure that is fiercely
opposed by the banking sector.
Draft rules were proposed in January 2014 and are seen as
Europe's answer to the Volcker Rule on Wall Street to stop risks
from trading hurting other parts of a bank, such as customer
deposits.
Lawmakers from the main parties in the European Parliament
met on Wednesday evening in a bid to find enough consensus to
hold a vote on the rules that could take place as early as next
month.
Under the draft rules, Europe's biggest banks would be
subject to closer scrutiny of their trading activities, and may
be forced to split them off into separate legal entities if they
prove too risky.
Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lawmaker who is
steering the measure through parliament, said consensus in
parliament was now emerging.
This follows an initial vote on the draft law earlier this
year which ended in stalemate.
Lawmakers had sparred over whether it was up to regulators
to decide when a bank must isolate its trading operations or if
there should be criteria which triggers this automatically.
"We are proceeding in order to establish full clarity and
legal certainty that there shall be no automaticity, only
discretionary assessments, when supervisors are assessing the
bigger banks activities," Hoekmark said.
"Only when there are relevant risks, competent authorities
are supposed to take the relevant action. There is a broad
understanding that it is along this line the rest of the work is
to be done before we go to vote," he added.
Systemically important institutions like Deutsche Bank
, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas
will be hit by the new requirements, and so will banks with
assets amounting to 30 billion euros and trading activities of
70 billion euros.
Banks have voiced opposition to the draft law, saying it
will reduce already weakened liquidity in trading and make it
harder for EU banks to compete globally.
The "broad understanding" follows an initial deal struck in
October by the two main parties in the European Parliament, the
centre right and the centre left.
If the deal is voted through in committee, negotiations
would then be opened with EU states on the final text that
becomes law.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, and Huw Jones in London;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)