UPDATE 3-EU agrees rules to curb bank trading risks

* Exemption for Britain's banks stands
* Law applies to about 30 big banks in Europe
* ECB's Coeure: more safeguards needed to avoid opt outs
(Adds Jonathan Hill quote, details on approval process)
By Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, June 19 EU finance ministers
agreed a draft law to rein in trading risks at banks on Friday,
including an exemption for Britain's lenders because they
already face similar curbs.
The deal marks a coup for Britain, whose own banking reform
will be accepted as a substitute for the EU law, as the country
gears up for a referendum on its membership of the 28-member
European Union, with financial services a key focus.
At a meeting in Luxembourg, the bloc's finance ministers
gave the green light to the new EU regulations, aimed at
preventing a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"The structural reform of banks is a very central element to
completing the reform of promoting banking stability," said
Janis Reirs, finance minister of current EU president Latvia.
The law will apply to banks with trading operations of more
than 100 billion euros ($113 bln).
Currently "about 30 of the biggest banks in Europe would be
within the overall scope," the EU financial services
commissioner, Jonathan Hill, told journalists after the meeting.
The reform was proposed by the European Commission in
January 2014 but discussions have been protracted as Britain,
France and Germany have their own rules to stop risky trading
getting out of control.
EU ministers watered down the Commission's proposal to
ensure that market-making at so-called universal banks like BNP
Paribas and Deutsche Bank - where retail
and investment banking are under the same roof - can continue,
to avoid crimping funding for the economy.
National regulators would also have more discretion than
originally envisaged when separation of trading takes place.
The Commission's proposal to ban proprietary trading - or
banks taking market bets with their own money - was scrapped,
and instead such trading would have to be conducted in a
separate unit.
The European Parliament has to approve the final version of
the law and further changes are possible, although what form
they could take is far from clear; many lawmakers have made it
clear they want the law to be strengthened to stop banks being
"too big to fail", while others want it to be watered down.
It is also unclear how long this process will take, as the
new rules must be debated by Parliament's economic affairs
committee before negotiations with member states can be held. It
could take several months before a law is adopted.
RETAIL SHIELD
The decision to exempt Britain's banks from the law
confirmed a Reuters report.
Under Britain's own rules - the Vickers reform - retail
banks in Britain such as HSBC and Lloyds will
have to separate out their retail arms and cushion them with
extra capital by 2019 to shield them from any blow outs on the
investment banking side.
British officials say the Vickers reform goes further than
rules in other member states, and finance minister George
Osborne told the meeting in Luxembourg that the EU draft law
recognises there are different banking systems across the bloc.
The draft law was an example of the "kinds of issues that I
think need to be aired in the next couple of years so we get a
more stable and more predictable relationship" between countries
inside and outside the euro, Osborne said.
After last-minute tweaks, France swung behind the deal but
its finance minister, Michel Sapin, said there were still
concerns it could set a precedent by giving a member state an
exemption in what is meant to be a single EU market.
The European Central Bank supervises top euro zone lenders
and its executive board member Benoit Coeure said more
safeguards were needed to ensure uniform application of the EU
law within the currency area's banking union so that some
countries don't opt out, a view Osborne sympathised with.
"It illustrates this tension, and this is just one I suspect
of many examples there we would see in the coming years of the
pressure of operating a single market of 28 and the integration
of the euro zone... and operation of the banking union," Osborne
said.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char and Susan Fenton)