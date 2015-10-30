EU lawmakers make headway with rules for risky trading at banks

| LONDON/BRUSSELS
LONDON/BRUSSELS Oct 30 European Union lawmakers
have ended a stalemate over plans to curb risky trading at banks
after months of wrangling over how tough the new rules should
be.
The draft rules are seen as Europe's answer to the Volcker
Rule on Wall Street to stop risks from trading pulling down
other parts of a bank, such as customer deposits.
The impasse between the European Parliament's two biggest
parties, the centre right and centre left, was over whether the
30 or so banks coming under the new rules should be split up
automatically if trading levels hit a certain threshold.
Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lead lawmaker for
the bill, has wanted regulators to have discretion on whether a
bank should hive off trading. This week he met Jakob von
Weizsaecker, lead negotiator for parliament's centre-left party.
"We have an informal agreement," Hoekmark told Reuters on
Friday.
Under the deal, hitting certain trading levels would not
automatically trigger a break-up of a bank. Instead, banks would
be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, Hoekmark said.
The biggest trading banks, like Deutsche Bank,
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, would have
to demonstrate they are not posing trading risks or face two
options: separation of trading or capital increases.
"But as long as they don't pose a risk for financial
stability or resolvability, there is no problem," Hoekmark
said.
For other banks, separation would simply be one tool of
several for the regulator, the others including scaling back a
bank's trading activities, imposing higher capital requirements,
and closer supervision.
The proposal would also ban proprietary trading, or banks
taking bets on market moves with their own money, a key demand
for centre-left lawmakers even though the practice has already
largely dried up in Europe.
"It is important for us, that large U.S. players with major
trading activities in the EU will also be subject to the prop
trading ban," said von Weizsaecker.
On bank separations, he had previously pushed for automatic
steps to be triggered when certain trading levels were hit.
Banks have voiced opposition to the draft law, saying it
will reduce already weakened liquidity in trading, creating
volatility, and make it harder for the EU to get its capital
markets union plans off the launch pad.
The proposal will be put to other lawmakers on parliament's
economic affairs committee next month to see if there is broad
enough support for a vote.
Britain is requiring banks to "ring fence" their retail arms
with extra capital by 2019 to shield them from any collapse in
investment banking operations, where most trading takes place.
Hoekmark said the proposal would exempt Britain from the EU
law as it was already separating out risky trading from
deposits. "There is a simple understanding that if it's already
separated then we don't try to do it once more," he said.
If the deal wins the approval of the committee, negotiations
would be opened with EU states on the final text to become law,
and Hoekmark said his proposal was "very much in the territory"
of what countries wanted.
