UPDATE 1-EU to start 2016 stress tests of banks on Feb. 24

(Adds background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 23 Top European banks will face the
latest check on their finances this week as regulators run
stress tests on the sector in an effort to ensure its resilience
to possible economic and other threats.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in a statement on
its website on Tuesday it will start the test at 1700 GMT on
Wednesday, Feb. 24 and will publish the economic scenarios it
will be based on, such as a sharp recession, at the same time.
The planned checks, which aim to help supervisors evaluate
the profitability and sustainability of banks' business models,
come just after the latest bout of turbulence, with banking
stocks pounded by market worries about the impact of slowing
global growth and low interest rates.
Since the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced taxpayers to
shore up many lenders across the EU, regulators have held stress
tests nearly every year. Banks had been given a 12-month break
from the time-consuming stress tests, which from 2016 will be
held every second year.
No test was held in 2015 after an intensive exercise that
also included a review of assets on banks' balance sheets in
2014 ahead of the European Central Bank becoming the supervisor
for the euro zone's top lenders in November that year.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi had the biggest capital
hole to fill in the 2014 test.
The EBA did not say when the results of this year's test
will be published, but they are not expected to include a
pass/fail minimum capital hurdle.
The initial aim of the test was to plug capital gaps, but in
future the checks will become a tool for supervisors to make
sure banks have a sustainable business model.
Past tests had been criticised for being too lenient, with
Irish lenders, for example, being given a clean bill of health
just months before the country almost went bust due to their
difficulties.
Regulators said last year that in the 2016 test, 53 lenders
would be checked, fewer than in previous tests, with 39 in the
euro zone. Unpaid or so-called non-performing loans remain a
problem for Europe's lenders in countries such as Italy.
EBA executive director Adam Farkas said in November this
year's exercise will test for the first time some banks' foreign
exchange exposure to adverse currency movements.
Daniele Nouy, who heads the ECB's supervisory arm, said in
November she wanted risks from misconduct to be part of the
stress test.
Top banks have been fined billions of pounds for trying to
rig benchmark interest rates and currency markets.
(Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)