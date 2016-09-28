EU watchdog says must learn from Japan and speed up fixing banks

| LONDON, Sept 28
Japan and tackle its "zombie banks" as fast as possible without
going soft on capital requirements, a top European Union banking
watchdog said on Wednesday.
Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority,
said some of Europe's banks share the characteristics of poorly
performing banks in Japan in the past, such as overcapacity and
too many bad loans on their books.
"I hope we don't share the time needed to fix it. I hope
that we will be able to move faster," Enria told a Wall Street
Journal event.
Investors have sent shares in Deutsche Bank to record lows
as the prospect of a large fine in the United States looms.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is also studying options to
save its centuries-old business from being wound down.
The ratio of bad to good loans across European banks
averages well over 5 percent, three times higher than in Japan
or the United States, Enria said.
He reiterated that state aid could be one of the
"ingredients" for cleaning up bank balance sheets, but only
after private investors have paid their fair share.
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told a separate
event in London that banks were in a "very fragile" situation
that puts off investors.
Lenders should focus on cutting costs to raise weak levels
of returns on equity, Thiam said.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told the SIBOS conference
in Geneva that banks were also having to compete with "new
entrants that are not facing regulation".
But asked whether capital requirements should be eased for
lenders in Deutsche Bank's situation, Enria replied: "I don't
think that relaxation of capital requirements is a tool for the
improvement of the situation of banks."
Adding to pressure on banks in the European Union is the
need to issue bonds known as MREL, which can be written down to
replace capital burnt through in a crisis.
The amount of MREL each of the top 140 banks in the euro
zone must hold will be set by the Single Resolution Board.
"This year we will not take MREL decisions for each and
every bank," Joanne Kellerman, director of resolution planning
and decisions at the SRB, told the WSJ event.
The focus is on the overall quantity, and not on where the
bonds are located in the banking group, their exact quality, or
phase-in to full compliance.
The quantity figure will take into account an EU rule that
requires shareholders and creditors to bear losses equivalent to
8 percent of the bank's liabilities before public aid can be
considered, she said.
"Will it be an enormous extra burden on the banking system?
We very much question that," Kellerman said.
An enormous amount of bank bonds need to be rolled over
between now and 2019 in any case, she added, referring to
billions of euros worth of debt, and MREL will come as a relief
and not as a shock to the market.
