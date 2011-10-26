Spanish banks to use convertible bonds for capital - source

BRUSSELS Oct 27 Spanish banks are to be allowed include roughly 9 billion euros of convertible bonds they own to calculate their level of capital, a Spanish government source said on Thursday.

The source said Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero won this concession, which raises the level of capital at Spanish banks, from counterparts at a euro zone leaders' meeting on Wednesday.

"There was wide agreement in the room," said the source, adding that the decision would soon be formally implemented. (Reporting By Julien Toyer, writing by John O'Donnell)