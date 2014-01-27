Europe treads softly in challenging big banks' power

* EU Commission blueprint to propose hiving off trading
* New rules from Brussels to come years after U.S.
* Bank sector still larger than before the crisis
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Jan 27 Europe will consider how
to challenge the dominance of its big banks this week, but any
new rules to isolate risky trading will take years to begin and
there will be no attempt to split off market betting from
deposit taking.
In a blueprint expected on Wednesday, the European
Commission will outline how trading by banks can be walled off
from customers' cash, but the debate among countries, many of
whom are sceptical of the need to change, starts only in 2015.
After the collapse of Wall Street's Lehman Brothers in 2008,
world leaders pledged to tackle banks that were 'too big to
fail' to shield taxpayers.
Yet in the more than six years of crisis that toppled banks
in Europe and sucked in countries from Greece to Spain, little
progress has been made, and the size of banks such as Germany's
Deutsche Bank or France's BNP Paribas
remains Europe's Achilles heal in the event of another crash.
Their vast scale is also blamed for fuelling risky trading
and growth in the multi-trillion dollar derivatives market.
The proposed new rules, which are still many years off,
signal that European policymakers have largely backed down in
the face of banking resistance.
On Wednesday, the European Commission is set to outline its
proposals for a new law, including a ban on trading by banks
using their own funds and separating other types of trading from
the 'safe' side of banking - taking deposits.
If agreement is reached, which is also in doubt, the rules
would only take effect in 2017, some two years after similar
action in the United States.
BUCKLE UNDER PRESSURE
The fact that it has taken so long to even broach the issue
signals that, except in crisis, the political will is lacking.
"The pressure has been so high from the banks that the
Commission's proposal will be very limited. It won't change
anything," said Monique Goyens, director general of consumer
group Beuc, who was a member of an advisory group on the issue
led by Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen.
"The 'too big to fail' that we wanted to address is not
going to be addressed if this does not have more teeth."
Liikanen recommended mandatory separation of banks'
'proprietary' trading with their own funds and other market
betting into a separate legal entity. It would have its own
capital to cushion risks but would remain within the bank.
On this count, the EU draft law is set to go further, and,
like the Volcker Rule in the United States, ban banks from
engaging in such trading, which has shrivelled in any case.
The U.S. rule, however, applies to all banks, while in the
EU it will only apply to lenders above a certain size, taking in
the top 30 or so banks.
In the EU draft, other types of trading, such as
derivatives, should be put in a separate division, as Liikanen
suggested. The United States has a similar set-up, known as the
"push out rule", forcing some commodity, derivatives and equity
trades to be walled off.
Crucially, however, the EU law stops short of physically
breaking up big banks into retail and wholesale units, a step
critics say is needed to remove the too-big-to-fail threat.
Germany and France, which are determined to shield their
flagship lenders from any such shake-up, have repeatedly
attacked the plans, privately warning Brussels last week not to
overstep the mark.
Deutsche Bank, one of Europe's largest banks, has total
assets of more than 1.6 trillion euros - two thirds the size of
Germany's economy - and lends to the country's top companies.
France has resisted interference in the structure of its big
banks, including BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.
Paris sees these 'national champions' as critical in financing
their economy as well as a bulwark against foreign investors
making inroads into its financial system.
France and Germany want the European Commission to soften
the separation rules for non-proprietary trading to avoid
crimping the flow of credit. They also do not want to ban
proprietary trading.
'NUCLEAR' THREAT
Britain will also oppose any law from Brussels that would
crimp its ability to decide how to deal with its biggest banks.
It wants the retail arms of banks to hold more capital, with
some risky trading kept within the wholesale arm.
The result is a patchwork of different reforms globally.
In Europe, with elections to the European Parliament in May
and a changeover of the EU Commission's top officials later in
the year, nothing will happen for now.
"This proposal serves only as food for discussion and will
have to be presented to the newly elected European Parliament,"
said one EU official.
Germany and France's line of argument closely follows that
of industry, which claims that regulatory interference could
damage their ability to lend to the economy. But Thierry
Philipponnat, a former investment banker who leads Finance
Watch, which campaigns for tighter regulation, challenged this.
"European banks lent only 28 percent of their balance sheets
to households and corporations, with the remaining going into
financial markets and, in particular, derivatives," he said,
pointing to an 80 percent surge in the size of the banking
system during the decade to 2011.
"The paradox is that if you are big, you get implicit state
support because you are too big to fail. And so you grow even
bigger with risky activity that makes the entire system more
fragile."
Even banking lobbyists privately concede that big banks pose
a risk. "We've done the equivalent of closing a few coal-powered
power stations but created a number of nuclear reactors," said
one. "If they go belly up, God help us."