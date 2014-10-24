UPDATE 1-Euro zone bank shares dip on report that 25 to fail ECB test

* 25 banks to fail ECB stress test - Bloomberg News

* Talks ongoing with 10 banks, - Bloomberg report

* Euro zone bank shares briefly dip but then recover

* Italian official warns ECB test could cause market volatility (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Oct 24 European banking shares dipped briefly on Friday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report that 25 banks within the euro zone would fail a European Central Bank "stress test".

The Euro STOXX Banking Index, which had been in positive territory earlier in the day, briefly fell as much as 0.6 percent to an intraday low of 141.42 points, before recovering to 142.95 points by 1320 GMT - up 0.5 percent on the day.

Asked to comment on the report, the ECB said: "The ECB can't comment on individual institutions or speculation. Any inferences drawn as to the final outcome of the exercise would be highly speculative until the results are final on the 26 October."

A senior official of Italy's ABI banking association had warned on Friday that market reaction to the stress tests' results could be volatile because of the difficulty of interpreting the results.

Bloomberg News' report said that 105 banks had passed the ECB's test, known as the comprehensive assessment, and that negotiations were continuing with about 10 banks shown to have a net capital shortfall.

The official results of the ECB's test will be published on Sunday, and the ECB has instructed banks not to make any disclosures until that point.

Portugal's finance minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Friday that the Lisbon government was confident that the country's three largest banks had fared well in the stress tests.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank passed the ECB-led stress test by a wide margin with a core equity ratio of 8.8 percent compared to a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Juergen Fitschen, co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank and president of the BdB association of German private-sector banks, said the results probably gave his country's banks a clean bill of health. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Jane Merriman)