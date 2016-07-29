版本:
UPDATE 1-EU banks stress test results by core equity capital

(Adds link to stress test website)
    LONDON, July 28 The European Banking Authority
published the results of its "stress test" of 51 banks on
Friday.
    Lenders faced a theoretical economic shock spanning three
years to see how much their core capital would be depleted.
    The table below lists the 12 banks that ended the test with
the lowest core equity Tier 1 capital ratio.
    There was no formal pass or fail mark this year, but
analysts say they will apply last year's 5.5 percent core equity
Tier 1 threshold.    
    
    The full results of the tests can be seen here: here
    
 Bank                  Core equity Tier 1
 Monte dei Paschi       minus 2.44
 Allied Irish           4.31
 Raiffeisen             6.12 
 Bank of Ireland        6.15
 Banco Popular          6.62
 Unicredit              7.1
 Barclays               7.3
 Commerzbank            7.42
 SocGen                 7.5
 Deutsche Bank          7.8
 Criteria Caixa         7.81
 Erste Group            8.02
   
    

 (Reporting by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill)

