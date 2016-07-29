Raiffeisen merger would raise RZB CET 1 ratio by 40 bps-FMA

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
VIENNA, July 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio will be raised by 0.4 percentage points through its planned merger with Raiffeisen Bank International, Helmut Ettl, co-head of Austria's financial regulator said.
RZB, which holds around 60 percent of RBI, had a fully-loaded CET 1 ratio of around 10.3 percent at the end of 2015. In the adverse scenario of a stress test of the European Banking Authority, RZB's CET 1 ratio would fall to 6.12 percent in 2018.
RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner has said a sale of shares in Uniqa will boost the bank's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio by 0.6 percentage points and that more details of the merger plans would be revealed next month. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.