EU unveils rules to ensure level playing field in bank tests

LONDON Oct 21 Europe's top banking regulator
has set out rules to ensure EU banks cannot rely on national
definitions to obscure the true state of their books in an
upcoming assessment of whether they need more cash.
The last two rounds of the EU's "stress tests", which were
widely criticised for not being tough enough, gave national
authorities leeway to set key definitions such as what counted
as a bad loan and which loans were subject to "forbearance".
This time around, with its credibility resting on the third
attempt to convince investors banks have enough cash, top
regulator the European Banking Authority (EBA) has prescribed
newly-detailed rules to level the playing field.
The rules will be used by the European Central Bank (ECB) in
its upcoming asset quality review (AQR) looking at whether the
eurozone's top 130 banks such as Deutsche Bank,
Unicredit and BNP Paribas have properly
faced up to the extent of their bad loans.
The 11 EU countries outside the eurozone must also carry out
their own AQRs, which will also have to use the new rules.
The ECB will announce initial details of how its tests will
be conducted at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
"These recommendations promote consistency to the process
and outcomes of the AQRs at the European level so that remaining
doubts about the quality of assets across the EU may be
alleviated," the watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
The bloc's financial services chief Michel Barnier said last
week the results of the EU tests were not expected to be
dramatic and that shortfalls of capital will most likely be
plugged by tapping markets - rather than having to go cap in
hand to taxpayers as during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
ASSET REVIEWS
The EBA said all asset reviews across the EU should be
completed by the end of October 2014. A separate bloc-wide
stress test - to see if banks are prepared to deal with economic
and financial shocks - will also be completed by October 2014.
A single set of bank-by-bank results showing any capital
shortfalls will be published around October 2014. The EBA has
yet to say what the "pass" threshold will be or how long lenders
will have to plug any capital gaps.
The Authority's two previous stress tests failed to convince
investors that lenders hold enough capital to withstand shocks
unaided when the ECB money many of them hold is returned.
Its first rule set out on Monday relates to when a loan has
gone sour - thus forcing the bank to set aside more capital -
and replaces a patchwork of national definitions which have made
it hard for investors to compare banks.
The EBA defines a loan as non-performing when a repayment is
more than 90 days overdue or when repayment is unlikely.
A second rule defines when forbearance on a loan has taken
place, meaning the bank has allowed the borrower to skip or
reduce payments.
The watchdog said forborne loans can be identified in both
non-performing and performing loans portfolios, meaning a
forborn loan is not automatically deemed to be non-performing
and thus trigger extra capital requirements.
The EBA will also publish by the end of this year updated
figures on government debt holdings and types of capital held by
the 90 or so banks it tested in the past.