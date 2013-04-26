Austrian govt forms united position on EU tax talks

VIENNA, April 26 The leaders of Austria's
government coalition parties laid out priorities on Friday for
talks with European Union partners on easing bank secrecy to
catch cross-border tax cheats, and Finance Minister Maria Fekter
said she backed them as well.
The centrist coalition said Austria wanted the exchange of
bank account data at least to follow OECD guidelines, said EU
negotiations with other countries had to cover private trusts,
and said bilateral tax deals it has struck with Switzerland and
Liechtenstein had to get special consideration.
Fekter, who had taken a harder line in defence of Austrian
banking secrecy, said she supported the joint position.
