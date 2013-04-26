版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 27日 星期六 00:08 BJT

Austrian govt forms united position on EU tax talks

VIENNA, April 26 The leaders of Austria's government coalition parties laid out priorities on Friday for talks with European Union partners on easing bank secrecy to catch cross-border tax cheats, and Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she backed them as well.

The centrist coalition said Austria wanted the exchange of bank account data at least to follow OECD guidelines, said EU negotiations with other countries had to cover private trusts, and said bilateral tax deals it has struck with Switzerland and Liechtenstein had to get special consideration.

Fekter, who had taken a harder line in defence of Austrian banking secrecy, said she supported the joint position.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐